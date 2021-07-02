The recently launched Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway line is witnessing low passenger turnout due to the high fares charged by the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), LEADERSHIP has learnt.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on June 10, commissioned the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway line, with expectation and optimism that more Nigerians would begin to explore rail transport as a preferred alternative to road transportation.

However, findings by our correspondent yesterday showed low passenger turnout few weeks after the launch.

It was gathered that currently, barely three to five passengers are usually seated in each of the nine air-conditioned coaches designed to convey 90 passengers (per coach).

Some passengers who spoke to LEADERSHIP lamented about the high fares, urging the federal government to reduce the charges to attract more people to rail transportation.

One of the passengers on board the train yesterday, Mr. Eric Umezurike, attributed the low turnout to the disparity in fares charged by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) compared to the fares charged by road transporters.

The corporation charges N2,500 for economy class, N5,000 for business class and N6,000 for first class compared to between N1,500 and N2,000 charged by road transporters, depending on the vehicle category.

Another commuter, Mr. Olumide George, called for the downward review of the train fares, saying, “it is too high for the average Nigerian.”

Deputy director, public relations of NRC, Mahmood Yakub, noted that when the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train service started in 2016, there was a lukewarm attitude towards entering the train, but today passengers are scrambling for tickets.

He expressed optimism that in the near future, people will start to appreciate the service provided by the corporation and patronise its service.

It is, however, noteworthy that the fare charged passengers for a trip on the 187km Abuja-Kaduna corridor of NRC is the same with the fare charged passengers on the 156 km Lagos-Ibadan railway corridor.