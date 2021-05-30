Apparently discontented with the federal government’s lackadaisical attitude towards activities of separatists, historians have suggested ways to end secessionist agitations across the country.

They blamed the lack of inclusivity by the current administration for the rise of separatists’ agitations in the country, calling on the President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure all regions have a sense of belonging in the country.

Their recommendations are coming on the heels of the rising tension in the South East as Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have declared a sit at home order.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP Sunday, national president of Historian Society of Nigeria and Professor of African History at the Federal University, Lafia, Okpeh Ochai Okpeh, said Nigerian leaders and the elite failed to manage the country’s diversity.

He noted that until the leaders begin to invest in promoting the consciousness of Nigerians about themselves, insist on the fact that there is unity in diversity, the agitations would continue unabated.

Prof Okpeh said, “I want to add another perspective which is the knowledge of ourselves which was also mismanaged by the elite. Talking as a professional historian, our elite have failed in managing our diversity because they have not invested in promoting the consciousness of Nigerians about themselves. They have not promoted the style of the western world, which invest so much on the history of their country because they know that no society can develop beyond the knowledge it has about itself. So, the elite conspired sometime in 1983 as part of the project of disorienting Nigeria. They decided to expunge history from the curriculum of schools and between 1983 to about 2000 when the present administration returned it.

“You have a generation of people of about 1 to 36 years who went through school without studying the history of bounds of unity. They do not understand the history of their country; they do not know who we are.

Because ethnic minorities didn’t have their say over the years, independent Nigeria after over six decades of existence has not worked. Justice and fairness have not been the order of the day; the majority ethnic nationality have mismanaged the structure of the very dynamic nation and this mismanagement has created a sense of fear and ambivalence and anytime there is an election you begin to see this ambivalence manifesting in ways and manner that its even very injurious to the sanctity of the Nigerian state. This is the situation we are in today where Citizens take up arms.

“So, people began to feel that Nigeria is for some people and against some people. You commit a crime because you are part of those in power; you victimize a fellow citizen because that citizen comes from a different ethnic nationality and he can never win the case; you afflict the minority ethnic nationality because your brothers and sisters are in control of corporate affairs and nothing happens to you. There can’t be a better way to show that a post-colonial Nigeria state has been unable to manage our diversity.”

Another renowned historian with the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Dr Christian Opata, explained why the agitation for the actualisation of the defunct Biafra Republic has continued unabated.

Apata who is the head of the department of History and International Studies at UNN told LEADERSHIP Sunday on phone in Enugu that the issue of Biafra has remained part of the unresolved national question.

The historian pointed out that the Igbo feel that they have been excluded from the mainstream of Nigeria’s political and decision-making process after the civil war.

According to him, although the war ended with the slogan of no ‘victor, no vanquished’, subsequent events have proved that the slogan is a smokescreen.

Opata said it is based on these issues that the Igbo are agitating for reorganisation so that there would be equity, fairness and justice.

On the way out, he suggested that “there should be restructuring.”

On his part, the head of Department of History and International Relations, Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki, Dr Paul Omeje said that the current agitation by the South East region and call for secession was reinvigorated by the marginalization of the people of the region by the current administration.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday in Abakaliki, Dr Omeje, said the agitation for secession is an age long global problem, adding that secession is usually caused by marginalization, exclusion and Ill-treatment against a people or group.

He stated that when a certain group of people are marginalized and excluded from the scheme of things, such people are bound to get angry and begin an agitation to break away or pull out.

“That has been the case, particularly as it concerns the people of the Eastern region,” he noted.

He maintained that secession started in Nigeria as far back as early 1960s by the Niger Delta Region led by Isaac Boro who declared Niger Delta as a republic but was quashed by the then military government of Nigeria.

“Igbo has never felt secured under the Nigerian government and the marginalization, exclusion and Ill-treatment of Ndigbo has been the main reason for the agitation,” he stated.

He opined that the solution to the problem is for the present administration to give a sense of belonging to every part of the country.

“In this regime, there is exclusion of Igbos from the system and the people see it as an opportunity to reinvigorate the agitation. During Obasanjo, Ya’rdua and Jonathan’s regime, the agitation was minimal.

“Agitation for secession was not as pronounced as it is now because the people were included in the government under the past regime. It was during Jonathan’s regime that the Chief of Army Staff was appointed from the South East after the civil war.

“If they want the agitation to stop, the current administration must imbibe the spirit of inclusiveness and carry everyone along. Nobody wants crisis but when people are pushed to the wall, the people will defend themselves. Why should other zones have 6 states and South East 5, compressing the people and forgetting them?” He queried.

1999 Constitution Defective – SANs

Meanwhile, Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) have picked holes in the 1999 constitution, saying its amendment would reshape the country and place it on the right path and direction.

They however expressed divergent views on how to have a more inclusive document.

The senior lawyers said one of the issues that should top the agenda of the constitutional amendment currently going on across the country should be devolution of powers.

While some of them said the amendment will reshape the country and place it on the right path and direction, others said what the country needs is a fresh constitution.

Specifically, they current 1999 Constitution being amended is defective in so many areas.

For some weeks now, the process of constitutional amendment began and considerable progress is being made as stakeholders are invited to make contributions to the process.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), noted that the areas that need amendments are numerous.

He, however, said one issue the National Assembly must address is that of the federal character and quota system.

The learned silk stated: “These are things that we ought not to retain in the Constitution and I will tell you why.

“The idea of the federal character, quota system and what have you can be traced back to the 60s when there are concerns that a particular section of the country is educationally disadvantaged. This policy confers certain advantages on northerners and put other regions at a disadvantage.

“Such a provision ought to be regarded as an affirmative action to bridge the gap. It should not be a permanent thing that would continue forever. We are already turning it into a permanent feature within the Nigerian Constitution and this is very wrong.

“Besides, when you look at the legislative competences of the various levels of government, you will discover that what we have as a legislative list in Nigeria is a centralized structure. It is a unitary structure that is masquerading as a federal structure.

“What the Nigerian Constitution described as federalism is not federalism where about 68 legislative items are in the exclusive list Some of these 68 items are even broken into three or four. We have so much power concentrated at the centre”.

Another senior lawyer, Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), urged the lawmakers to look at the exclusive legislative list and see how best it can be decongested.

Adedipe specifically wants the National Assembly to address the “unpleasant way” governors treat the third tier of government.

He said, “We need to find a way to rescue the local governments from these governors. These state executives are truly oppressing the local councils. They dissolve them at will. Most of the time, they use the judicial system to achieve their aims.

“Above all, I will appreciate lawmakers, if they could look at how to rejig the security architecture of this country. Arms are now being stockpiled by citizens and this should be of concern to all of us.

“In those days, you can embark on a journey from Lagos to the East by 8pm without entertaining any fear but woe betides anyone who does that now. He will be kidnap along with his car. The level of insecurity in this country at the moment is quite alarming.

“I have mentioned the fact that we do not have enough police officers. But on this, what I think we desire is an expanded federal police and not state police because of the high risk of abuse by state executives.

“Besides, there has to be an increase in the allocation to the federating units while we should also reduce the areas in which the federal government must be in control.

“If you look at our judiciary, I don’t even know how to describe it. We have the Supreme Court at the apex which deals with wide range of issues when in an ideal situation; it should be dealing with limited number of issues. “

Another senior advocate, Abdul Balogun (SAN), described devolution of power as a set of constitutional arrangements where some of the power to make laws and decisions has been transferred by a central parliament or government to institutions in one or more territories within the country.

He said it is what the country needs at this time to be on a right path and direction.

To him, the country can get it right this time around if the leaders and stakeholders are sincere with the amendment going on.

”We cannot continue like this as a country. If we continue in this direction we are going, the country may be head g for destruction. The 1999 constitution we are operations g is simply not working and something urgently needs to be done to save the country from the.impending doom”, he said.

Another senior law, Ibraheem Ikori, called for a fresh constitution for the country.

According to him, the current constitution was handed over to the country by the military which has no input of Nigerians in it.

He said, ”We need a fresh constitution not an amendment. If we amend the current 1999 Constitution, we would be amending a constitution without the input of the people.

”What we need is a fresh constitution that will have the input ofbtge people not the current one that is defective in so many areas.”

On his part, executive director of Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), Frank Tietie, joined the call for a return to the 1963 constitution.

Tietie, a legal practitioner and human rights activist, lamented that Nigeria is even more divided than before the civil war, stressing that it is a huge disappoint to those who had huge expectations upon the emergence of civil rule in 1999.

He said it was painful to think that much of the progress made in the country only came during the military era.

He however added that military rule remains condemned because they are unbridled, undemocratic and do not reflect the will of the people.

On the talk about restructuring, he said, “I think rather than talking about restructuring, we should be talking about reversion to when Nigeria stopped making progress in the real democratic sense which is when it abandoned the 1963 constitution.

“Before Nigeria when into the unfruitful and unproductive war, we operated a republican constitution that recognised regional autonomy and we still have it in the history books on how much progress were made in the regions. We are talking about the Northern, Eastern and Western region and to a large extent the mid-western region.

“But since the military came and turned things upside down the people never had a constitution like the republican constitution which was a product of long negotiation from 1914 to 1946, 1951, 1954 and 1960 when we had our independence.”

Mixed Reactions Trail IPoB’s Sit-at-home Order In South East

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have trailed the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) in thje South East.

Some residents of Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital who have been trooping to the market to make purchases expressed concern over the compulsory order and the threat by the leader of IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

A resident, Clifford Obaji, a commercial motorcycle operator, said himself and the family depends on his daily income to feed, noting that the order will adversely affect him and his household.

Obaji insisted that the order should have been optional or limited to some few hours, adding that those who depend on their daily income to feed will be worst affected.

“I do not have anything against the Biafra agitation. But the way and manner the sit-at-home is imposed on people should be discouraged. Igbos are known for going out to fend for themselves. How would you force a man with a family to take care of to just sit down at home for 24 hours when opportunities are out there waiting for him?”

Another resident, a staff of a government hospital in Abakaliki, James Nworie, queried why a civil servant who is expected to be at his duty post will obey such order.

He called on the relevant agencies to intervene and guarantee the safety of the people that will be on essential duties.

He noted that it is condemnable for the IPoB leader to threaten the lives of the same people he claims to be fighting for their freedom, adding that “such comment is capable of inciting the people against him.

“Rather than imposing the order on the people, it should be voluntary instead of using coercion to get the people to comply.”

There is also palpable fear within the capital city as some other residents said that they might be forced to stay indoors today to avoid any unforeseen situation in the hands of the IPoB militia group.

Mrs Charity Eze of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) expressed sadness over the order, adding that the people of South East are mostly Christians and should not be restricted from going to church to worship God.

“Though for security purposes, I might not be in Church today, if there are no security measures put in place to forestall any breakdown of law and other”.

Some other residents who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday expressed confidence in the different state governments and security agencies to ensure the security of lives and properties of the people.

Abia State has been experiencing relative peace across the 17 local government areas just as the 8:pm to 6:am curfew imposed by the government about two months ago following insecurity reports is still on.

Similarly, unlike previous years since Biafra secessionist agitators began their sit-at-home campaign to mark the May 30, 1967 declaration of the defunct republic, the state has remained calm.

LEADERSHIP Sunday checks indicated that the people have continued to move about with their lawful businesses unmolested in the state capital, Umuahia, and Aba, the commercial hub.

This might not be unconnected with the burial of the late deputy chief of staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai on Saturday, at Asaga Ohafia, which saw the influx of people from both within and outside the state.

However, just before filing this report, four Hilux-trucks loaded with armed-soldiers were noticed at Isi-gate, the centre of the capital, but it was not known whether such presence had been observed elsewhere.

Some residents of Enugu State, a trader at Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, Mrs Tochukwu Eke, said she was opposed to the order.

“My brother, you have seen the situation of things in Nigeria. Where will I get money to feed my family since there is no money. Those calling for the sit at home order are comfortable and that is why they are telling people to stay at home”, she stated.

A civil servant, Clement Uko, said he was afraid that the government may deduct some money from their salary if they don’t go to work.

He, however, stated that the insecurity in the South East may force him to obey the order.

“What will I do? You have seen that unknown gunmen are busy burning government properties. My fear is that they may force people to obey the order because the police that should be protecting us are even afraid of their lives,” he stated.

Our correspondent who went round Enugu observed that though many residents were not in a good mood over the order, they may likely obey the order for fear of unknown gunmen.

Meanwhile, the ever busy Owerri roads have been almost deserted as residents stayed indoors in compliance with the sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed IPoB.

This is even as hausa traders and artisans were nowhere in sight following fears of attack by aggrieved IPoB members.