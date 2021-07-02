Switzerland will try to follow up their shock elimination of world champions France at Euro 2020 against Spain on Friday after reaching the quarterfinals of a major tournament for the first time in 67 years.

Vladimir Petkovic’s side recovered from two goals down to force extra time against much-fancied France and prevailed on penalties as 2018 World Cup hero Kylian Mbappe missed the decisive spot-kick.

Now the Swiss hope to spring another surprise against a Spain team that has scored 10 times in two games after a slow start to the group stage.

Alvaro Morata’s redemptive strike helped secure a 5-3 extra-time win over Croatia, but Spain will need to cut out the errors if they are to contend for a record fourth European Championship.

The Juventus forward and his family had been subjected to abuse by fans in Seville after he missed a series of chances in the group stage.

History is on Spain’s side against Switzerland, having lost just once in 22 meetings, a 1-0 defeat in South Africa that sparked their run to the 2010 World Cup title.

Sergio Busquets, the Spain captain, is the lone survivor from that team, while the Barcelona midfielder and Jordi Alba are the only two players in the squad left from their Euro 2012 triumph.

The win over Croatia was Spain’s first in a knockout fixture since they beat Italy 4-0 to claim the second of back-to-back European crowns.

“The quarterfinal depends on us, not our rival. It wouldn’t matter if it were France, the Swiss, Ukraine – we are here to win so we have to face and beat the best,” said goalkeeper Unai Simon.

The Athletic Bilbao ‘keeper suffered an embarrassing lapse of concentration, allowing a Pedri back-pass to roll off his foot for an own goal, but recovered his composure to make a crucial save in extra time.

“It was a miscontrol. I’ve seen it six or seven times now and I’ve got a bit worked up about it,” said Simon, who made his Spain debut last November.

“The sun’s not bothering me and it doesn’t bounce awkwardly… I think I tried to get the ball out of my feet by controlling it instead of stopping it.”

“It’s an accident and something that can be fixed,” he added..

Belgium Fret Over Hazard, De Bruyne For Italy Quarterfinal

Belgium are anxiously waiting on the fitness of stars Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard for their Euro 2020 quarterfinal showdown against Italy on Friday.

Thorgan Hazard fired Belgium into the last eight with the goal that knocked out holders Portugal, but the fitness of his brother Eden and De Bruyne is Belgium’s main concern before facing the Azzurri in Munich.

De Bruyne came off early in the second half against Portugal with an ankle knock, while Belgian captain Hazard injured a hamstring late in the game.

Neither trained Wednesday with Belgium’s medical staff working around the clock to get them fit to face Italy.

Coach Roberto Martinez admits neither player will probably be 100 per cent in Munich, “but we will use every day to get them as fit as possible”.

Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne is central to Belgium’s hopes of reaching the semifinals, where Spain or Switzerland would await next Tuesday.

Martinez is assessing his alternative options in attacking midfield.

Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco could replace Hazard, while Napoli forward Dries Mertens may step in for De Bruyne.

Martinez expects Italy to “attack from the very first second, they will be very structured”, underlining the need for De Bruyne’s presence to guide Belgium’s counter-attacks.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who faced De Bruyne’s City in last month’s Champions League final, has warned his Italy teammates.

“De Bruyne is a player who makes the difference. We have to stop him because he always finds space. He can be really dangerous,” said Jorginho.

With four wins and three clean sheets so far at Euro 2020, the Belgians are living up to their billing as the world’s top-ranked team.

RECORD RUN

However, Italy are on a national record run of 31 games unbeaten after digging deep to seal a 2-1 victory over Austria following extra time in the last 16.

Second-half replacements Federico Chelsea and Matteo Pessina scored to send the Italians through.

“Italy will be the toughest opponent we’ve met so far,” said Belgium forward Thorgan Hazard.

“They’ve had a good run of wins and it will be a nice challenge for us to end that sequence.”

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, the Serie A player of the season as Inter Milan ended an 11-year title drought, has scored three goals at the tournament.

Italy midfielder Pessina says the Inter star is a handful who “can take on three defenders by himself”.

Meanwhile forward Ciro Immobile has answered critics’ claims he only scores in the blue of Lazio, not the national team, with goals against Switzerland and Turkey in the group stage.

After 25 goals in 41 games last season for Lazio, Immobile has the confidence of Italy coach Roberto Mancini, but had a frustrating night against Austria, hitting the post with half an hour gone. The striker says the Azzurri have a point to make to Italian fans at Euro 2020.