HMD Global and TD Africa have collaborated to unveil the first ever tablet in the Nokia mobile stable – the Nokia T20- into the Nigerian market.

The device which offers users a suite of cutting-edge functionalities, the device was formally launched in the Nigerian market at a well-attended event held at Yudala Heights, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Speaking at the launch of the Nokia T20, general manager, West, East and Central Africa, HMD Global, Joseph Umunakwe, emphasized the unique attention to security and safeguard of user information which the device assures for users, notably through the monthly security and Operating System (OS) upgrades, even as he noted that the device is built in compliance with international standards and guaranteed to deliver long-lasting performance.

Speaking at the event, managing director, Sales, TD Africa, Mrs. Gozy Ijogun, attested to the quality, unique selling proposition and competitive pricing of the Nokia T20. “We are also excited about the fact that it comes at a very competitive price point. The device will be available in every retail store or online platform through our nationwide database of channel partners.’’

The mobile marketing manager, West Africa, HMD Global, Adetayo Obinaike said the portable tool comes with a powerful 8200 mAh battery, two years of operating system (OS) upgrades and three years of monthly security updates with an optional fourth year for enterprise customers, greater security and data privacy, 2k screen as well as a massive 64GB / 32GB internal storage.

The 10.4-inch device is powered by an octa-core chip ensuring a faster, more reliable user experience, among other exciting features and will be distributed nationwide by TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading tech, lifestyle, and solutions distributor.