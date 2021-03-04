BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

The Hyperbaric Medical Practitioners Society of Nigeria (HMPSN) has said compliance with the Diving at Work Regulations is imperative for the growth of the diving sector.

The President of the Association, Dr Kayode Ogunleye made this disclosure yesterday after the group paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Inspector of Diving, Nigeria, Mr Julius Ugwala.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed the need for collaboration among critical stakeholders so as to realise a more safety standards compliant diving sector.

His words, “The visit created an opportunity for discussions on areas of collaboration by relevant stakeholders in the industry to ensure compliance with the country’s recently passed Diving at Work Regulations.

“Other areas of mutual interest that will aid the advancement of the diving sector in the country were also extensively discussed.

“Furthermore, we toured the Sub-web Commercial Diving and ROV Training Centre run by Mr Julius Ugwala, the Chief Inspector of Diving and discussed modalities for a Diving Conference in the second quarter of the year.”

Also speaking Mr Julius Ugwala the Chief Inspector of Diving, Nigeria hinted that the Diving Advisory Board would be working with HMPSN to authenticate medical certificates, curb forgeries and improve on current industry standards.