Federal Capital Territory Universal Basic Education Board (FCT-UBEB) has said it is not owing teachers’ salaries which forced them to embark on indefinite strike.

The board said the area councils’ chairmen should be blamed for the primary schools’ teachers strike.

Teachers of the Local Education Authority (LEA) primary schools had on Wednesday commenced an indefinite strike over non-payment of their promotion arrears by the area councils’ chairmen.

The executive chairman of FCT-UBE Board, Dr. Alhassan Sule, who spoke with journalists on the strike yesterday, said he was surprised to receive a letter from the Nigeria Union of teachers (NUT) Secretariat with the information that they gave a directive to all teachers in the primary sector not to resume work on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the FCT administration had been doing its best for the teachers and that in December all teachers that were under the payroll of the FCT administration were paid.

Sule said at the local government level, they were able to implement promotions, but the issue of arrears became a problem.

“I could remember that in December NUT and the local government had an agreement to suspend their strike based on the agreement that they are going to have a round table to discuss the template on how they are going to implement the arrears.

“I believe that what the area council did by not inviting the NUT to a round table discussion is one of the reasons that they decided to go back to strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are not talking of the arrears now, but that they should come together and get a workable template on how they are going to decrease all the outstanding arrears dating back to 2015, 2016 till date in the local government arrears,” he said.

Sule stressed that as well as FCT teachers’ welfare is concerned, the FCT administration does not play with it. “They have paid all promotion arrears as far as FCT education is concerned. But that of the local government has to do with friction between the LEA secretaries and their chairmen when it has to do with the employment of teachers.”

FCT NUT chairman, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, while speaking during the briefing, also explained that as far as NUT is concerned, the payment of teachers’ salaries in LEA schools, FCT has been prompt and regular. We do not have any issue with that as far as NUT is concerned.

“We have been part of the meeting and members of JAAC where allocations come from the federation account and shared accordingly, where the issue of teachers’ salaries is made a frontline charge. Also, there is never a time when salaries are held by the six area councils.

“At present, we have directed that schools should be shut down in the six area councils with effect from today Wednesday. That has to do with the outstanding arrears and the non-payment of the arrears of the new national minimum wage, and some months of annual increment in some LEAs,” he said.