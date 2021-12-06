Founder, Project Hope Alive Africa, Ambassador Chibuzo Okereke, has decried bad governance in Africa, stressing the need to mobilise the citizens to be conscious of leadership process and hold the leaders accountable.

Okereke who spoke during a webinar in his keynote address titled: “Addressing Leadership Gaps in the Polity: Why Citizens Voices Matter”, at the inaugural Conference of Citizens Agenda, by Obiama Africa Network for Development, lamented that the office of the citizens which ought to hold the government accountable has been vacant.

He stressed that when the citizens are docile government cannot work, because the citizens own the government.

Okereke said, “The office of the citizens in Africa has been vacant for a long time, that is why there are so many lapses in leadership and that it is important to reactivate that office so that we can make our leaders deliver the dividends of democracy.”

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman should not be appointed by the president, stressing that “he who pays the piper dictates the tune.’’

Okereke said that several committee reports suggest that the duty of appointing the INEC chairman should be removed from the president to make that institution truly independent.

On his part, the executive director of Citizens’ Agenda, Dr Victor Odoeme, noted that the conference was aimed at reawakening the consciousness of African citizens on the need to ensure that they take interest in participating actively in the process that produces their leaders and that the government is more responsive to its citizens.

Also, the guest speaker, Barr Israel Usman, said there is a need to have square pegs in square holes and not the other way round. He harped on the need to have more technocrats in government because it guaranteed the possibility of the government to succeed.

The second guest speaker, Dr Safiya Stephanie Musa, who is also the national vice president of the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria, noted that, “Theory of change summary of citizen will herald good governance.”