A former member representing Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Fatima Binta Bello has congratulated the Managing Director/CEO of the Aso Savings and Loans Plc, Hajiya Risikatu Ladi Ahmed on her conferment as Honorary Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Hon Bello said the award is a testament of the commendable performance of Nigerian women in the management and advancement of the country’s economy.

She said; “I’ll like to join Nigerians, particularly the good people of Gombe State to celebrate one of our own, Hajiya Risikatu on her Honourary Fellowship award by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN,” the former federal parliamentarian said in the statement.

“The Award is indeed timely, well deserved and it’s an impetus for her to do more in the development of the Banking sector in Nigeria,” Fatima Binta Maintained.

“This isn’t an honour done to Hajiya Risikatu only but also to the womenfolk, people of Gombe State and Nigeria at large,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fatima Binta urged Hajiya Risikatu to sustain the tempo of making the people of Gombe State, the country and the entire womenfolk proud.

Hajiya Risikatu was appointed recently as the pioneer female Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Aso Savings & Loans Plc.

The ASO Savings CEO was among the 14 eminent Bankers conferred last Saturday in Lagos with the honorary fellowship of the CIBN.

The conferees included the Director General of the World Trade Organisation and Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Kingsley Obiora; MD/CEO, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Hassan Bello; Former Director, Financial Policy & Regulation Department, CBN, Dr. Kevin Amugo;

Also among the conferees were: Former Director, Special Insured Institutions, NDIC, Mr. Joshua Etopidiok; MD/CEO, Keystone Bank Limited, Mr. Olaniran Olayinka; and MD/CEO, Globus Bank, Mr. Elias Igbinakenzua.