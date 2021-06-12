Member, representing Makera Constituency in Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Yusuf Liman Dahiru has polled five out of six votes to defeat his only opponent, Alhaji Ahmed Ahidjo Isa Kaita from Katsina State to emerge winner of the North West Zonal Representative on the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Board.

Six delegates from Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, Zamfara and Kebbi States participated in the election as accredited voters with the exception of Kano State which was absent.

The election which held at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium under the watchful eyes of the North West Zonal Cordinator Idris Abdullahi saw Hon. Liman picked five of the total valid votes cast leaving his opponent Kaita with only one vote which he casted by himself as an accredited delegate.

Earlier before the polls, the Electoral Officer from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Aminu Mohammed Kassim said that they have gone through the guidelines for the election, which requires one representative each from North West states in which case only the six out of seven states that make up the North West States were acredited and participated in the election.

According to him, “Election is something very simple. You either win or you lose, accept it in good faith. Three nominees are expected to participate in the election, after nomination, we are going for election. Election will be open secret ballot system.

“We have only seven accredited voters. Among the six, you will nominate three people, before the election”.