The Sultan of Sokoto and Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Alhaji Muhammed Abubakar Sa’ad has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government to honour the agreement it reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in 2020 to avert strikes in universities.

The Sultan who stated this while speaking at the institution’s convocation and 73rd Founder’s Day said the government must be ready to ensure that its agreement with lecturers was honoured so that public universities in the country would not be thrown into another round of strike.

It would be recalled that ASUU had on Monday given the Federal Government a three-week ultimatum and threatened to begin an indefinite strike if the government failed to meet their demands at the expiration of the ultimatum.

Abubakar also appealed to the government for improved funding in the universities to enhance the research and physical development of the university.

Harping on the crisis, which trailed the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, the frontline monarch called on the VC to ensure genuine reconciliation with other contestants for the development of the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor and the Chairman of the Governing Council of UI, John Odigie-Oyegun, said the university required a special intervention and hard work to restore its respect among universities in the world.

Oyegun said although UI was ranked the first in Nigeria, its position in the world was nothing to write home about, saying efforts must be made by the government and other stakeholders to make it to rank among the very best in the world.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, said although the university had done very well in many areas, it was still facing the problem of power.