By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Hoodlums are on rampage at the Orientation Camp of the National Youth Corps in Kubwa, Abuja, LEADERSHIP reports.

Armed with knives and other sharp objects, the thugs suspecting that there was palliatives in store at the camp, Tuesday morning, blocked the road and ordered motorists to seek alternative route, it was gathered.

Eye witness account says hoodlums were seen coming out of the premises with mattresses, plastic chairs and other items.

At the time of filing this report, armed soldiers were seen racing to the scene, apparently to restore law and order.