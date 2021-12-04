Over 20 hoodlums yesterday threatened to burn down the Abia State secretariat of the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) at No. 50 Uyo Street, Umuahia, the state capital.

The hoodlums, armed with dangerous weapons which included machetes, iron rods and clubs handed down the threat after tearing-off President Muhammadu Buhari’s picture from a giant bill board.

Speaking to newsmen at the secretariat yesterday, the administrative officer, Mr. Stanley Chidi, said the hoodlums also cut-down 10 flag poles and went away with them.

He said the night security man told him on arrival in the morning that the hoodlums arrived at about 1am and started shouting on top of their voices as they went about destroying the items.

Reacting to the development, the state organizing secretary of the party, Deacon Obinna Atuonwu, expressed shock over the attack, adding that they had petitioned the inspector general of police over the matter.

“Having taken account of the unfortunate incident, we want security agencies to provide adequate security for the secretariat to avert the threat. It is dangerous to take it lightly,” he added.

The attack may be a continuation of the internal wrangling over the control of the structure of the party which played out very prominently during its recently concluded congresses.

Ahead of the congresses the party was divided between those that belonged to the secretariat and the other that has its own secretariat along Azikiwe Road in the capital.

At the conclusion of the congresses which was supervised by the national headquarters of the party, candidates belonging to the 40 Uyo secretariat won all the contested positions a landslide.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that members of the Azikiwe Road secretariat suffered a further set back when a High Court of the state sitting in Ukwa dismissed their suit to stop the headquarters from according 40 Uyo Street recognition.