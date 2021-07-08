HOPE Consortium, a collective of industry-leading partners, has deployed innovative solutions, in efforts to ensure smooth delivery of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers to countries in Africa.

The executive office director, department of Health, Abu, Dhabi, Dr. Omar Najim, at a virtual meeting, organised by HOPE Consortium, said the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted societies, economies, communities, and caused disruption across many areas around the globe.

With scientists stepping up to this global challenge, by producing many successful and effective vaccines within 10 months, Najim said HOPE Consortium has put in place Innovative solutions to ensure that these vaccines are transported, stored and distributed to the right people at the right time and most importantly, in the right condition.

“Many of these vaccines utilize new technologies that we haven’t experienced and seen before. Vaccines that might meet -20 or -80 degree Celsius conditions. In Abu Dhabi however, we have been working on this with partners, where we identified every single step involved in transporting these vaccines from Europe and wherever they are manufactured, to where 80 per cent of the world live, which is outside Europe and America.

“Every single step needs to be addressed the most effective way and the most high quality way in order to assure that the vaccine not only arrives as effective, but is prevented from going bad and causing harm to the patient. That is why we have been able to identify every single step, every single provider, for the best quality solutions,” he said.