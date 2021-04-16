BY JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH, Abuja

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has stressed the need to put a strict system in place to attract and bring the best personnel into the civil service. This is even as she blamed poor funding and policy somersault for the failure of reforms in the civil service.

Dr Yemi-Esan said this while delivering a virtual lecture on Public Service Reform Programme Implementation in Nigeria to participants of Senior Executive Course No.43 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru Jos, yesterday.

According to her, the practice in the past whereby the civil service was seen as a welfare institution to recruit all manner of people to mitigate unemployment crisis is unwholesome.

She stated that the objective of public service reform is to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the service to promote economic and social development.

While saying that Nigeria has, since its Independence in 1960 been carrying out various reforms to achieve national development, she opined that any reform worth implementing should first be subjected to purpose wide-consultation, commitment and sustainability.

Despite various reform programmes initiated in the past, she added that reform implementation has always been the bane.

She reeled out factors responsible for failure of past reforms to include; poor funding and inadequate provision in MDAs to fund implementation of reforms.

She attributed it to lack of skilled manpower; poor communication at planning and implementation stages, poor or total lack of ownership of reforms by the state; and poor subnational coordination of reforms.

Others are poor involvement of citizens; lack of synergy between public and private sector organisations; lack of synergy amongst implementing MDAs; policy somersault; rivalry and conflict of interest amongst institutions.

Also included are lack of political will towards the implementation of the reforms; resistance to change; poor ICT infrastructure and political interference among others.