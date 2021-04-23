By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

Head of civil service of the federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has received a document containing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that would assist civil servants to embrace new ways of doing things, as well as promote delivery of services in an effective and efficient way.

The head of service spoke during the occasion of the formal handing over of the SOP by chairman of Africa Initiative for Governance, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, a private organisation partnering with office of the head of the civil service of the federation to develop an effective system that complies with civil service regulations and standards.

She said the document would assist officers to understand and document their business processes, which she said, is a fundamental prerequisite for digitalisation.

While warning that the service cannot continue to do things using the old analogue procedures, Yemi-Esan called on officers to be dynamic in their approach towards service delivery, further explaining that since the world is evolving with new standards and procedures that are effective in reducing operational errors, the service cannot be left behind.

“As you may be aware, the main objective of SOPs is to develop an effective system that complies with industry-specific regulations and standards, to significantly reduce or avoid operational errors, as well as unwanted work variations. SOPs also ensure the repeatability and consistency of the performance of any type of process.

“It helps employees to perform complicated tasks: ones in which remembering every detail of a procedure can be difficult or in which a precise sequence of steps is essential,” she said.

The number one civil servant further reiterated that going forward, her office, in collaboration with the AIG, has initiated plans to obtain relevant International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification, which she said, is an independent, non- governmental, international organisation that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems.