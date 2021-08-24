The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has commenced the process for the development of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in core Ministries.

This was announced in a circular issued by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, dated August 5, 2021.

A statement by Director, Press and Public Relations, OHCSF, AbdulGaniyu Aminu, recalled that as a precursor to the launch of its innovative Enterprise Content Management System, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in collaboration with its private sector partner, Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), a subsidiary of the Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, completed the development of Standard Operating Procedures for all processes carried out in the office.

At a ceremony held on April 21, 2021, the Office formally received 26 sets of SOPs containing detailed instructions on procedures carried out by all its departments from the founder and chairman of AIG, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

AIG also facilitated the development of comprehensive training materials on SOP development including a training video, workshop templates and training manuals that will guide future SOP development activities.

According to the circular and an appended schedule for the exercise, a pilot exercise involving four MDAs namely, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Federal Ministry of Transportation; State House; and the Federal Civil Service Commission commenced on August 2, 2021 and ended on August 13, 2021.

“The circular indicated that arrangements have been concluded to commence the full SOPs roll-out exercise, involving training on SOPs development, process cataloguing, verification and sign-off, across the remaining 28 MDAs in batches, starting from Monday, 6th September, 2021 – Friday 4th March, 2022.

“Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are globally recognised as manuals that apply step-by-step instructions compiled by an organisation to assist its personnel perform their operational tasks accurately and effectively.

“SOPs aim to achieve efficiency, quality output and uniformity of performance while reducing miscommunication and noncompliance with industry regulations,” the statement said.