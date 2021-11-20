The Head of the civil service of the federation, Folasade Yemi- Esan, has warned civil servants against absconding from training programmes.

She gave the warning at the closing ceremony of the training for the reinforcement of the planning officers’ cadre in the federal civil service held at the public service institute of Nigeria (PSIN) in Abuja yesterday.

She noted that about 2000 officers applied for conversion, out of which 675 were shortlisted.

According to her, after the conduct of two (2) selection examinations, 257 officers were eventually selected to participate in the training.

Yemi Esan said from NISER’s report, 232 participants successfully went through the 9-week online segment of the training, leaving 25 officers unaccounted for.

She said; “We are informed that the 25 officers who did not go through the training claimed to have challenges logging into the online training platform. This matter will be further looked into to possibly arrange a remedial programme for the affected officers.

“However, I must be explicit in stating that, forthwith, the office will not condone acts of absconding from the programme by officers, leading to the waste of precious time and resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We consider such conduct as being inimical to ongoing initiatives on culture change which we have embarked on towards evolving a new civil service of our dream.”

The Head of Service announced that in line with the service creed of promoting and rewarding meritocracy,” 10 outstanding officers in this batch of the training will be presented with brand new laptops which I hope will further encourage and equip them for the tasks ahead.”