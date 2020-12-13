By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

A key player in the nation’s hospitality and tourism industry has appealed to the federal government to assist in facilitating more business-friendly environment by providing adequate infrastructure, security and others facilities that will make hotel business thrive.

Chairman of Dover Hotel, Mr Jackson Agbai Abbah who made the appeal recently, stated that, when these infrastructure are put in place, hospitality businesses will benefit immensely.

Agbai pointed out that security is an important aspect of hotel business as all guests in any hotel is so much concerned about safety and security.

He said “security situation in the country is affecting us adversely and it is part of the infrastructure that I am talking about. It affects tourism. A lot revenue is spent on security by hoteliers because it is fundamental that anybody staying in the hotel must feel extremely safe. In Nigeria you have your own security “in situ” . At a time, we had to light up the streets at our own cost to allay the fears of insecurity”.

Narrating what hotel business passed through during Covid-19 pandemic, the hotelier who informed, that his hotel lost about N700 million to N800 million Naira over Covid-19, during the 5-month period of the pandemic added “before Covid-19 pandemic we were doing about 70 percent, which is huge in the industry but now we are doing about 30 percent to 35 percent” .

Agbai also noted that their greatest unique selling point is their human capital,addding “we try to impress it on our people that despite, the infrastructure as essential as it is, the most beautiful thing that we need is efficiency. We make sure that every customer that enters Dover Hotel is not treated as an object. This is what most international brands do; they treat you as an object because they book you online, you pay and lodge. We at Dover Hotel treat you as a person and as a human being that you are. We want to be personal, get your name and at all times, go out of our way to provide exceptional services. We also have things that other hotels don’t have”.

” We are the only hotel in Nigeria that offers free meals, breakfast and dinner. No hotel offers that in the world. We do that, once you pay us the normal rate. We are also the only hotel that uses memory foam. Memory foam is a specialized foam that when you sleep on it, at night as your body moves, it adjust with the movement of your body. So when you wake up in the morning, you feel like a little baby. You will have no pains, you will not have effects of pain. So we have a lot of customers; once they get hooked with our beddings and the foam, they will tell you that there is no other hotel like ours and they keep coming”, Agbai added.

Commending the federal government for their efforts so far to alleviate the negative effects of covid 19, he said “we understand that a few banks have such plans as they are offering people credits, that is those affected by COVID-19. The Lagos State government has something for the hospitality industry. For those of us who are a little bit geared, we have obligations to Bank of Industry (BoI). The bank has however, been given some kind of incentives. BoI says we could defer our payment for another one year”.

“They also brought down the loan by almost half. To that extent it is a good incentive but the problem is whether it is sufficient when you have five months of not doing anything. And then, by the time you start, you have another six months to start paying back whether you like it or not. No matter where you are, and it could be around that time you might start getting back. In fact, it will take more than a year before you start getting back to the level that you were before the pandemic”.

“This is because until the vaccines are fully out, people are not going to have the same kind of confidence that they had before the pandemic. It means we will have diminished patronage. If we have that, how are we going to be able to meet up those financial obligations. I would have thought that they extend it a little more or even reduce the interest rates. However, the good news we are getting from BoI is that they have plans to look at every organization, according to their respective impacts”.

Explaining further, Agbai noted that hotel business is very challenging, emphasizing that it comes in form of mental and physical challenges.

“It is a very challenging business. I usually tell people that most businesses either challenge you mentally or physically. This is one of the industry that challenges you physically and mentally”, he said.