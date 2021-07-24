The convener, Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS), Barr. Festus Adebayo has the daunting challenges facing the nation’s housing sector is not insurmountable but rather holds great promise and opportunities amidst concerted efforts.

Adebayo who disclosed this while addressing newsmen ahead of the 15th edition of the AIHS said the platform has continued to make an impact and provide an opportunity for the stakeholders, policymakers, and government functionaries.

According to him, “The minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, as well as Ghana’s minister of State for Works and Housing, Frida Prempeh, will also be in attendance, while the governor of Borno State, Babagana Umar Zulum, will be receiving an award of performance.”

Expressing concern about the backwardness being experienced in the country in terms of housing, the convener of AIHS said all sides of the issues affecting housing development in the country will be addressed at the event as stakeholders rub minds together.

He said, “At this year’s AIHS, we are going to push from different fronts towards addressing the housing problems being faced in the country. For instance, how to utilise pension funds for affordable housing will be in focus in the course of the show.

“We will leave no stone unturned in the quest for affordable housing for Nigerians, and we will not leave the show without ensuring that stakeholders understand why they implement all the resolutions.’’

He said, “Providing houses is key to solving most of the social problems we face today-insecurity among others, name them, because you to build just one-bedroom apartment, you have to engage the bricklayer, the carpenter, the welder, the plumber, the electrician, etc, and you can now imagine the economic implication of this in the entire value chain,” he explained.