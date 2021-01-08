Abubakar Musa, BUK

To Musa, a 200 level Geography student of the Bayero University Kano (Kano), the lecturers’ nine-month strike seriously affected our academics and other spheres of life. Most students only study well in the school environment because they have access to study materials such as books and other facilities. But the strike denied them the use of such vital materials. It also contributed to the rise in criminal activities among students because they were idle and with their mind flooded with negative thoughts and peer group influence, they were forced into crime, cultism and the likes.

Abubakar Ummi, BUK

Ummi of the Faculty of Education, BUK said that it will be very obvious that the returning students after the strike would perform less in their examinations because they have lost touch with their academics. And I am one of them. Others have abandoned what they intended to do before the federal government shut down the schools last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. By and large, it has affected my academic performance and also the academic calendar. Following the calendar, I should be approaching 300 level. Therefore, the ASUU strike really affected me but we are grateful to God that both parties have resolved the matter.

Zakkariya Monsur, UDU, Sokoto

Monsur, a 200 level undergraduate of the Department of Medicine and Surgery, College of Health Sciences, said he was frustrated during the strike period that threatened the balance of my mental health. The strike has automatically extended my duration of study and graduating in 2024 is no longer feasible. A course that should take six years will now take seven years. If you take into account future inevitable ASUU strikes and other eventualities, anything can happen. It is a sad thing that people see ASUU strike as a normal thing and a part of the life of the Nigerian student. Things could have been better if the egocentric federal government and ASUU were sympathetic towards the cause of students instead of making false claims of having the interest of the students at heart.

Al-amin Tubo, UNIMAID

A 400 level student of the Department of Mass Communication, Tubo said that the strike affected both the students and the university environment. It has created a lot of damage than good in our education sector. For instance, according to the school calendar, I should be preparing for my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) but due to COVID-19 and the ASUU strike, everything did not work as planned but God’s plan is the best. I want to use this medium to appeal to the federal government and ASUU to always consider the plight of the poor in public universities. I gathered that most of my colleagues that we got admission to various universities, especially private institutions, have served and we are now struggling with final year and ASUU.

Iyebu Mary, UNIBEN

Well, I went to learn tailoring during the period. I went back to sewing and used it to support education and in order to improve my knowledge on it. I was also studying and praying and expecting school to resume. Well, there were a lot of experiences though I didn’t really move with the crowd, with the EndSARS I didn’t go with them. We are supposed to have moved further but we are still at home. In every disappointment there is always an opportunity in it. So, I think I didn’t make the best of the time, but I made something out of the forced holidays. Well, I do believe in what ASSU is trying to fight for, quality education for the students. I also see the federal government trying to get students back to school because time is not waiting for anybody.

Ahmed Hashim, ABU, Zaria

Hashim who studies chemical engineering said that the protracted strike had a lot of adverse effects on us (the students) in various ways: a setback on the academic calendar; many students who were supposed to have graduated have been delayed and this has posed a lot of problems for their education, morale is low. It has also led to the exposure of the students to various social and environmental risks as they stay idle which is also a security threat to the community in which they live.

Gabnon Fatcham Evariste, ABU, Zaria

A master’s student of International Affairs and Diplomacy (MIAD), he said that the strike affected me academically, financially and business wise. Academically because my budget is for a one year master’s programme, but with this strike, it has extended beyond my budget and I still don’t know how to cope with the additional expenses, financially because as a foreign student from Chad Republic, it is not easy for me. I travelled a long distance to this town, paid rent for one year and believed it would be with the timeline but with the strike, I have to pay again for my accommodation and other bills. It is a burden to me. It has affected my business too because my plan was to spend a year, go back and continue my normal business but the strike has created uncertainty for me. I appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and ASUU to reopen the universities immediately.

Abdullah Luqman, Kogi State University

Luqman, another 400 level mass communication student, lamented that it’s almost 10 months since our universities were locked due to ASUU strike. One of the ways it has affected me is that I find it difficult to read my books which makes me feel like a non-academic student and the other way is the stagnant academic calendar. Most of our mates in private universities are done with their 2019/2020 academic session and we are still in the first semester due to the strike.

Afuwai Charles Yashim, ABU, Zaria

Yashim studies chemical engineering. He said that the strike had wasted his time and plan for graduation and created difficulty in his studies. The strike has also distracted me and shifted my focus on achieving my goals in the year 2020 and has made me lose interest in schooling, especially when I think about the rate of unemployment in the country. Additionally, the strike has increased my workload when the school finally resumes.

Sharon Ibrahim, UNIJOS

A law student, Ibrahim stated that during the ASUU strike he got to know himself better. There were certain skills that I have been admiring; I wanted to acquire them but time did not allow me. During the strike, I was able to acquire some of them. The strike also afforded me the opportunity to know myself and my family better. The fact is that we all stayed in the same house. Day after day, coming together for morning prayers and remaining indoors gave me the opportunity to know other members of the family very well. I was also able to study my books. These have been my achievements.

Tahiru Muhammed Nurudeen, BUK

Nurudeen, who studies Education, said the strike affected him in several ways, especially the loss of an academic session. When my mates are proceeding to the next academic programme, here I’m tramped at home and doing nothing.