Engr Funmi Ayinke, a reputable engineer and philanthropist, who dedicated her life by assisting the needy to secure their future and using music as a tool for moral change has released her second single “I Can Make It”.

Adekojo, who is a Fellow, Nigeria Society of Engineers (FNSE); Fellow, Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (FNIMechE); Fellow, Institute Management Consultant (FIMC); Fellow, Institute of Management Specialist UK (FIMS) and among others, dropped the inspirational song “I Can Make It” to encourage people going through challenges to keep hope alive.

Speaking with journalists about the release of her new song and how she has been coping since her stint in the industry, the amazing songstress said she was motivated to do the song because she achieved the unexpected.

She said: “I had this project, a mechanical and electrical engineering drawing project that had given me sleepless nights. At a point, I decided that I needed to tidy up this job, and within a couple of hours, I finished. And I said waoh! so, I can make this? When we presented the job, everyone acknowledged it was an excellent one”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That formed the foundation for the lyrics and the fact that we were able to make it, irrespective of the environment, the situation around us and the pressures facing us, which inspired the song”.

“Then I set out to change the notion that as you lay your bed, so you lie on it. The notion that your morning decides your night is wrong. If you lay your bed in the morning, you can still change the way you will lie on it in the afternoon before the night comes. It is the afternoon that determines the night. These two principles formed the focus of the song.”

Though her previous single “It’s Our Time” was a major hit on major radio and TV stations across the country, “I Can Make It” has been used by Ayinke to do wonders.

She also told LEADERSHIP that the situation in Nigeria contributed to many cases of mental depression hence, getting the youth’s attention and making them believe in themselves is becoming difficult. “This is where music comes in” she stated. “Everybody listen to music, some don’t read but they listen to music and so, God gave me the inspiration to reach out to them through music so that the message of hope can get across to them.

Anywhere they are, they are always listening to music, and music has a way of working wonders on people,” she stated.