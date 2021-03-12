President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that certain gaps in the 1999 Constitution created by the exclusion of traditional institutions in the governance and security architecture of the country remains largely responsible for the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria.

Lawan made the disclosure yesterday when delivering a speech to declare open a meeting between the Senator Ovie Omo-Agege-led

Constitution Review Committee and the National Council of Traditional Rulers in Abuja.

According to Lawan, the worsening activities of insurgents, bandits and criminals have placed Nigeria in a dire situation that demands an urgent review of the 1999 Constitution along the lines of reorganizing the structure of governance to give specific roles to traditional rulers in various communities, as well as the incorporation of traditional institutions as part of the security architecture of the country.

The Senate President while advocating for roles for traditional rulers in the constitution, also underscored the need for specific functions for traditional institutions in guaranteeing the safety of lives and properties within their various jurisdictions.

He said: “I’m here to show the commitment of the National Assembly in its entirety, to listening and supporting our royal fathers on the Constitutional Review currently going on, and in what many of us believe that is the right thing; that we have our royal fathers properly and formally given some roles in the governance structure or the administration of our country.

“The pre-colonial, colonial and post-colonial history of our royal fathers give us indication of how important our traditional institution was in those days.

“In fact, at the risk of going into some avoidable history, in 1947 the British created a single traditional institution for the Tivs by creating the title of Tor Tiv. This was because they knew that the traditional institutions were playing very critical and crucial roles in running the affairs of those they governed.

“Probably, the 1979 constitution had envisaged specific functions for the traditional institutions, but I think we missed it after that, and may be the 1999 Constitution did not take account of certain things that could have been helpful.

“May be before the 1976 local government reforms, the traditional institutions might have played some roles in ensuring that our communities were secured and safe.

“So, what do we need to do to bring our country into a safer climate and more secured life for our people and their property?

“I believe that we need to take a holistic assessment of our situation. Every community, every people makes law for itself to specifically deal with some challenges, and you don’t have to copy what works elsewhere, because your history may be different. So, we have a a very peculiar history when it comes to our traditional institutions playing some roles in the affairs of our people.”