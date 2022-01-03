A presidential hopeful on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Moses Ayom, has said he is eyeing the Nigerian presidency in 2023 to build a united for all the citizens irrespective of their religion, tribe and political affiliation.

Ayom also said he is on a rescue mission to build a united, secured and prosperous Nigeria which will be anchored on security, economy, agriculture, education, health, power, transport, industrialisation among others.

He said as a business tycoon who has traversed the length and breadth of the globe, he will also encourage the production and consumption of home-made goods.

Already some Imams and Pentecostal bishops from the North Central geopolitical zone have endorsed his presidential ambition.

They drummed their support for Ayom when the latter paid a courtesy call on the president-general of Mzough U Tiv (MUT), Chief Iorbee Ihagh at his residence in Makurdi to intimate him of his intention to contest for the presidency come 2023 as well as seek his blessings.

The presidential aspirant explained that he has the capacity to lead the nation, having traversed the corridors of power with the knowledge of the economy, based on his role as a business man.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the Imams, Imam Muhammad Salisu called on Muslims in the Northern and Southern part of the country to support Ayom’s aspiration.

He said, “We have identified Chief Ayom as a credible aspirant for the forthcoming presidential elections coming up in 2023.

“After thorough and due consultation, we have come to a logical conclusion that Chief Ayom is the candidate Nigeria needs at this critical moment of sustainable change.

“We the Imams of the Middle belt wish to use this avenue to plead with our brothers from the Northern and Southern part of this country especially those who are Muslims to also support the course of giving this opportunity to a Christian from the Middle belt this time around.

“It is important to note, that having given an opportunity to a Muslim who has led Nigeria for the past 8 years in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari, it is fair and equitable that we give the opportunity to a Christian from the Middle Belt for fairness and equity in our body polity; this individual we have found in Chief Moses Ayom.

“We appeal to all the leaders of Political parties to support the Chief Ayom and the same appeal also goes to our Muslims brothers and sisters across party lines who are interested in contesting for the presidency to join hands and support Ayom.

He said, “Ayom has always been a political player in the background supporting the good because of others who ran for political offices in the past. He has been of immense financial support to many poor people in our society.

“This is based on his antecedents and contributions to the socio-economy and socio-political well-being of many in his bid to provide employment for several youths through his numerous business empires

Earlier, spokesperson for the bishops, Archbishop Edward Chanomi, said “We the entire Middle Belt Bishops endorse our very own Chief Moses Ayom as a credible aspirant for the forthcoming Presidential elections coming up in 2023.

“We are glad with the massive endorsements across board, especially from our counterparts on the Muslim divide where they called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim aspirants to support the Moses Ayom project in the spirit of fairness and equity. We cannot thank them enough for advancing the Nigerian spirit of unity, peace and progress.

“Also, considering the fact that the Middle belt is yet to produce someone in the capacity of the President or even the Vice President, we deem it fit to endorse such a candidate in the person of Moses Ayom, whom we are very confident of his reliability and capability in running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.