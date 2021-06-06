The late founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua, cancelled his 58th birthday celebration slated for Saturday, June 12, 2021 nine days earlier over the spate of insecurity in the country.

In what seemed like forseeing the ominous signs, Propet Joshua, therefore, called for fasting and prayer for Nigeria instead.

According to the late Prophet, who spoke in a special pre-birthday message on Thursday, June 3, 2021, Nigerians should fast and pray on Saturday, June 12, a day he would have clocked 58.

Joshua revealed that he will not be holding a public celebration for his 58th birthday anniversary, insisting that Nigeria deserve prayers on June 12.

Addressing his members via video message, the prophet said, “As you know, I am a man of the people. So, the wound of one is the wound of all.

“As things stand, you may have realised it will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday under the present circumstances,” he said.

The late televangelist added that many who wanted to visit Nigeria for his 58th birthday occasion were “troubled by the situation all over the world.

“We see their fear and their worry. I feel their pain; I feel their worry, so pray for Nigeria on June 12, 2021.

“Let us dedicate this day to prayer and fasting. Don’t forget the needy.”