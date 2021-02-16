Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the state will be a megacity standing proudly beside every other one in many areas by the year 2030, going by the transformation in process.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Tuesday, during the Lagos Economic Summit (Ehingbeti) 2021,with the theme: ”For a Greater Lagos: Setting the tone for the next decade”.

He said that Lagos had seen so many revolutionary changes to usher in a new era of prosperity, reflected in improved infrastructure, economy, and security.

According to him, the state is still confronted with many challenges, but it is also important to identify the progress, so as to guard it jealously and build on it.

”In 2030, Lagos will proudly stand beside every other Megacity in the world, in terms of its capacity to transport its people efficiently and responsively.

”In 2030, Lagos will be a Smart City, fully covered by a network of several thousands of kilometers of fibre optic infrastructure that will carry broadband internet into our homes, offices and schools and unleash a technology revolution that has never before been seen in this part of the world.

”The Smart City that is unfolding will also be home to a network of intelligent cameras that will support not only security and policing across the state, but also traffic management and data collection for urban planning.

”As you all know, land is not a resource we are generously endowed with in Lagos – we are the smallest state in Nigeria by land mass, with by far the largest population.

”Yet, this should not be an excuse for us to shy away from exploiting the agriculture value chain to the fullest, with a focus on non-land-intensive aspects like processing and value addition.

”By 2030, Lagos will be home to one of the largest rice mills in the world, in Imota. We can still aspire, even with our geographical limitations, to feed ourselves and the rest of the country, through the innovative use of technology and a focus on processing and industry,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda would help harness the full potential of Lagos and shape the state into a competitive mega-city in the new decade.

The Co-Chairman of Lagos Economic Summit Group, Mr Yemi Cardoso, said that Lagos had seen an appreciable development over the past 10 years.

”Lagos is a megacity and must begin to look and operate like a megacity.

”That would only be possible if we are deliberate about the plans and policies we put in place to ensure that both the public and private sector can achieve the set goals or objectives meant to develop the city.

”I believe we have the leaders with the know-how and we have the workforce. What we need to do is provide the vision and guidance to make sure it happens. That is what this summit is about,” Cardoso said.

He said that there would be challenges toward achieving the set goals meant to develop the state, but such challenges should not be deterrence.

”That is to say whatever the challenges we face, giving up is not an option. We have to keep on pushing till Lagos reaches its deserved status in the world.

”The importance of Lagos doing well in the economy of Nigeria is quite clear to everyone. It is estimated that Lagos contributes about 30 per cent to the GDP of Nigeria.

”What that means is if Lagos does well, Nigeria will do well. The success of Lagos is therefore, not just a Lagos issue, but a national issue,” Cardoso said. (NAN)