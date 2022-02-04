A mine explosion has killed a soldier and wounded others while on a clearance operations in Kaduna State on Monday, LEADERSHIP reports.

A military source has also told LEADERSHIP that terrorists operating in the North-West part of Nigeria, have acquired landmines posing a great threat to railway services in the axis.

The source said a soldier was killed on Monday when their Armuored Personnel Carrier (APC) stepped on a mine planted around Birnin Gwari axis by terrorists.

He said while one soldier was burnt to death in the APC, others sustained injuries including gunshot wounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP said with such capabilities, there is a threat to the Abuja-Kaduna rail services as hundreds of passengers face dangers being abducted or killed.

He said, “Don’t be surprised if you hear that terrorists attack Abuja-Kaduna rail line and pack all the passengers. They have upgraded and now using mines. Imagine what that will do to the rail track.”

He, however, said it was the first time such a device will be encountered in the North-west region.

“This is the first time we are seeing mines. Ever since I left North-east, I’ve just seen this kind of explosion. Whoever planted this mine is a Boko Haram Terrorist, not just the common bandits,” the source added.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP recall that another soldier was burnt to ashes in Edo State when troops confronted and killed three armed robbers on February 2, 2022.

According to SBMIntelligence, 97 security personnel were killed in the period between October and December, 2021.

It will also be recalled that the terrorists had on October 21, 2021 attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train and cut off the track, which led to a temporary suspension of services.

Though the bandits did not succeed in killing or abducting anyone, the incident, however, spread fears following series of abductions along the notorious Abuja-Kaduna road in the last years.

This prompted deployment of armed personnel on the train to provide security.

A top military source told LEADERSHIP that the Nigerian Air Force has taken delivery of eight drones which will be deployed in the North-West region.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the drones will become the game changer as they have the capacity to operate for over 30 hours.

This is aside drones deployed in the North-east, which have changed the game against Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province.

Terrorists operating in the North-West states of Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger had shot down a military jet while another crashed in attempt to rescue kidnapped victims in 2021.

While several soldiers have paid the supreme price, the Nigerian Government subsequently declared and classified bandits as terrorists late last year.

A development experts said would allow military to deploy appropriate equipment and force to curtail the menace.

When contacted, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, said our reporter should send text introducing himself for before responding but after our reporter fulfilled Akpor’s request, the military spokesperson did not reply LEADERSHIP enquiries.