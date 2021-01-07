When it comes to real estate in Nigeria, one name rings a bell for innovation and timely delivery – Modern Shelter! Modern Shelter, established in June 2015 as a real estate marketing firm in Abuja, is one of the most dependable firms in all ramifications. The company is a new type of player in the real estate space, a company that is focused on providing end-to-end solutions for all stakeholders. For Modern Shelter, exceeding customers’ expectations is the driving force in business.

For four years, Modern Shelter became distinguished in selling and advertising homes constructed by various leading real estate companies. By November of 2019, we took the plunge and decided to go into construction through partnerships with Jaiz Bank, Norrenberger, Cardinal Stone Partners, and other private investors.

What stands Modern Shelter out of numerous others is the strength we have in our diversity. The core Modern Shelter team comprises youthful professionals from various ethnic, religious, socio-economic, and technical backgrounds. We also have strong female representation—the Chief Operating Officer, Head of Human Resources, Head of Interior Design Unit, and Company Legal Advisers are all women. We believe in a broadened, and collective approach to problem-solving and to delivering on our promises. We offer our clients financial intermediation via improved mortgage brokerage and differentiated payment plans, creative fresh building designs, bespoke interior, and timely delivery.

Our goal is to deliver quality houses in a record time of 9 months to keep costs down. By reducing construction time, we intend to contain the effects of inflation that is directly increasing the cost of homeownership across the country.

With a vision to help as many mid-income Nigerians as possible to access luxury housing, we have embarked on a project of not just providing quality houses but aiding financial intermediation via improved mortgage brokerage and differentiated practical payment plans.

Our contributions in strengthening the housing sector include ensuring that quality houses are delivered in record time, therefore, keeping the prices of our homes within affordable ranges for mid-income earners, providing steady employment for locally skilled artisans, and patronizing as many local manufacturers and distributors that produce quality construction materials in the country.

We are especially concerned about the middle-income earners in Nigeria that are seeking homeownership in these challenging economic times. With these in mind, we have embarked on a major project at Galadimawa Abuja (Asante Sana) to accommodate these individuals. This development includes a wider range of house types and prices than our earlier estates.

Some of our portfolio of properties are Saci Court, Katampe extension – 17 units; 4-bedroom terrace 2 living rooms and bq 345 sqm; Norren Court, Gwarinpa – 40 Units; 4-bedroom semi-detached terraces with 1 room bq; 4-bedroom terrace 2 living rooms and bq. 345 sqm; Asante Sana, Galadimawa – 298 Units 99 4-bedroom terraces with 1 room BQ (Gated & Fenced). 314 m2; 20 4-bedroom detached duplexes with 1 room BQ (Gated & Fenced). 330 m2; 19 5-bedroom detached duplexes with 2 room BQ (Gated & Fenced). 470 m2; 120 3-bedroom apartments with 1 room BQ. 222 m2; 40 units 2-bedroom apartments with BQ. 170 m2; 40 units 3-bedroom apartments with BQ. 202 m2

Our drive to provide unique building designs, best in class mortgages, bespoke interior designs as well as our goal to provide timely deliveries.

Since our incorporation, we decided to broaden the scope of our company from marketing to construction, quality has been our focal point of all our internal processes and that is evident by our construction standards. We offer the best prices for quality construction using the best materials within the Nigerian Market and beyond as well as special mortgage packages that are competitive within its class.

Modern Shelter’s growth has been rapid and recently earned it an award for the fastest-growing real estate company in Nigeria — an award it received with all humility and additional responsibility to our clients, investors, and peers within the construction and real estate industries.

While there is no doubt about the enormous potential of the real estate market or its size, with at least 17 million housing deficits, the market is still at a nascent stage. There is a huge gulf between the key stakeholders i.e. the developers, financiers (banks), and buyers (off-takers). The developers are building houses that the off-takers cannot afford while the cost and terms of finance are often out of the reach of the ordinary buyer.

Modern Shelter’s mission is clear; the company aims to bridge the gap between off-takers, developers, and financiers via innovative solutions for these stakeholders. As developers, Modern Shelter knows what to build, where to build, and how much to sell.

Modern Shelter also understands the details more than others. For off-takers, Modern Shelter groups them and links them with credible mortgage institutions with special rates. So, during an interface with financial institutions, Modern Shelter goes with eligible off-takers (who move their salary accounts to the bank), a property with a good title and our credibility as developers, a complete package. For Corporate Investors, we advise on what to buy, where, when, and most importantly how (and when) to sell to ensure a good return on investment.

We are proud to have quality leadership. This is one of the reasons why we are different.

Abdulmalik Shehu Mahdi – Managing Partner

Abdulmalik attended Kings College, Lagos, and holds a B.Sc. in Political Science from Bayero University, Kano. With a Master’s Degree in Islamic Finance from INCEIF – Islamic Finance University of Malaysia, he is amongst the pioneer Islamic Finance Professionals in Nigeria. He recently bagged an MBA from IESE Business School Barcelona in October 2020.

He began his career as an Intern at Global Rights, an International Human Rights NGO in Abuja, Nigeria. He moved to First Bank of Nigeria Plc, subsequently to Guaranty Trust Bank Plc before joining the founding team of Jaiz Bank Plc. At Jaiz Bank, he was part of the team that grew the real estate assets of the bank to over N10bn in 3 years. He later became a Consultant for leading real estate companies with a focus on Strategy, Fundraising, Marketing, Mortgage Brokerage, and special projects. To date, he remains a key part of the growth of the most successful real estate companies in Nigeria.

Abdulmalik has over 14 years of financial modelling and customer management experience. His strong negotiation and analytical skills while leveraging on his banking background provide an opportunity to close sales deals on properties thereby leading the company to become a market leader in Real Estate Marketing, Development, Sales, and Mortgage Brokerage. Modern Shelter has created Mortgages worth over N5bn. With the unconventional diversity and strength of his Management Team, Modern Shelter has become a one-stop-shop for clients seeking to buy homes.

