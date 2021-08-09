Residents of Bobi in Mariga local government area of Niger North Senatorial District have narrated how unknown gunmen abducted the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman of the zone, Malam Aminu Bobi at the weekend in the area.

A resident, Mohammed Aliyu told LEADERSHIP that the APC Chieftain was picked on his farm where he was preparing land for the late rainy season.

According to him, the gunmen suspected to be bandits, might have acted on information about Aminu’s movement and swooped on him in the farm located at Bobi in Mariga local government of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another resident, Ibrahim Bobi said the gunmen, who have almost taken over Kontagora, took Aminu Bobi by surprise when they seized him in a commando way.

He said when they heard gunshots, they immediately sought for help of the vigilante but before they came, the gunmen had taken Kasuwan Garba road into the forest on motorcycles.

It was learnt that the gunmen have made contacts demanding for ransom but the amount they were demanding for ransom is not clear.

The police spokesman in charge of Niger State, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for confirmation, as his line was not going through.