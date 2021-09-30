The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun has said that Nigeria can reduce poverty ravaging the nation by investing in human capital development and in the critical sectors of the economy.

The envoy said this on Tuesday in his remarks at the closing ceremony of the Nigeria-China Cultural week and award ceremony, which was part of activities to observe the October 1 National Day of both countries.

He added that his country is ready to help Nigeria reduce the level of poverty in the country, adding that China eradicated extreme poverty in February 2021 through good leadership dedicated to policies that revamped the Chinese economy from its backward state to a modern economy with a GDP of $15.7 trillion between 1952 and 2020.

He noted that as part of the robust 50-year-old bilateral relations with Nigeria, China can assist in replicating its successes in Nigeria by sending young Nigerians to China to understudy the system, get the experience and impact on the Nigerian system.

“I would like to share with you that we can do this together because poverty elimination, reduction or eradication really needs leadership and that has been shown that the Chinese President had the strong will.

“How can we achieve this difficult target? We can see that a lot of project policies are in place.

“The most important aspect is that we mobilize the whole society to work together to eradicate poverty from rural areas.

“I think there is a need for the two countries to work on this poverty eradication. “I think this is a very meaningful thing not only for Nigerian people but also for the international community,” he said.