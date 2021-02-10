Katsina United’s Senegalese midfielder, Bubaccar Massaly, is relishing the opportunity of playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Massaly has been a big hit for the “Changi Boys” with two goals and two assists in seven games to his credit.

Speaking to www.npfl.ng, the Senegalese star said his colleagues and technical crew have helped him adapt to the league.

“It’s a feeling I can’t explain. I am happy to be playing professional football in Nigeria, because we know Nigeria as a football loving nation that has produced many talented players over the years. So, I am delighted to be part of this league,”

Massaly admitted that he is still nostalgic about home and misses his family back in Senegal, but is being consoled by indulging Nigerian delicacies and culture that are helping him settle in.

“I miss my family in Senegal, especially my dad, who has been an inspiration to me, but I am a professional and football can take you anywhere.”

“I’ve eaten some Nigerian meals and I like the taste and flavour, especially pounded yam with Egusi or vegetable soup,” he said laughing.

“I also enjoy eating Nigerian fruit salad, as this has make me not miss my home in Senegal.”

Massaly who hails from the same village with Liverpool and Senegal striker, Sadio Mane, is confident of scoring more goals for his team.

“Back in Senegal, I played for some football clubs, and I scored many goals. When my agent discussed coming to Nigeria to play in the NPFL, I wasted no time in accepting the offer, so I am hoping to score many goals here in Nigeria”.