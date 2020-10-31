BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

A victim of the alleged atrocities committed by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Nzube Obiechina told the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and the Lekki Tollgate Incident how dissolved police unit tortured her for 22 days, till they lost their baby.

Nzube Obiechina, who was testifying alongside her husband Ogechukwu Obiechina before the judicial panel presided over by Justice Doris Okuwobi also alleged that she was detained for 22 days without trial.

She claimed that the incident occurred in 2017 after the operatives falsely labelled her a thief and kidnapper, named the officers who tortured her as Phillip Rilwan, Christian and Haruna Idowu .

Mrs Ndubuisi, who spoke for the couple, said she was two months pregnant at the time, but that during beatings, the men threatened to “force the baby out of me.”

The petitioner further alleged that the men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) also stole her husband’s N50,000 and compelled them to cough up N400,000 as bail, before they were freed.

Mrs Ndubuisi, a private school teacher, also informed the panel that they jointly sued the Police at the Federal High Court in Lagos and won.

According to her, although the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Idris ordered the Police to pay them N2 million as compensation for abusing their right, the order was never obeyed.

The petitioner also testified that on June 1, she received a text message from an unknown number that she had a parcel from DHL. A caller using different numbers asked for her home or office address and she gave him her school address upon her husband’s advice.

“I saw a black jeep with huge men inside it. One of them was in a DHL uniform.

“Immediately, they approached me, they started beating me. They said I should enter inside. They said I was a thief, an armed robber. The one in the DHL uniform removed it. My HM (Headmistress) was peeping at us. I said let me go and tell her. They said no.

“I had a five-year-old son at the school, but they didn’t care.

” I said my kid is there, they said no, that I should follow them, that my kid would die there. My HM came to the gate; they pointed a gun at me. She asked what was going on. They said ‘This woman is a thief, a kidnapper. She must follow us and go. They said they were Police, SARS.”

“They pushed me inside the car and moved. The men were slapping, beating me. I was two months pregnant. I started vomiting. That’s when they found out I was pregnant. But they kept torturing me. I told them I did not know the suspect.

“They took me to their office at Ikeja. They took me to a shrine. They hanged me, beat me. They said they would force my baby out of me. They said I must produce the person or die there,” Mrs Obiechina said.

The witness testified further that her husband had been searching for her at different Police stations in Lagos. When he eventually found her, he was also arrested and tortured.

The second petitioner, who gave his name as Fowotade, wept before narrating how he was allegedly assaulted by two plain clothes operatives of the Ketu Division of the Police in Lagos.

He alleged that the policeman accused him of attempting to knock them down with his vehicle.

Fowotade claimed that the policemen removed two of his teeth before dragging him to their station.

He said that the policemen accused him of attempting to run them over when he abruptly applied the brakes to avoid hitting a tricycle that veered off its lane.

One of them identified as Ayo was said to have head-butted the contractor on the mouth, knocking off two front teeth.

Fowotade testified that he was also thoroughly beaten up at the station, that even the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) was alarmed and reprimanded the policemen, when he found out.

The petitioner said weeks after, he was not himself and that he had spent hundreds of thousands trying to fix his teeth and leg.

“How can somebody just beat me up and nothing happened?”, he said.

When the panel asked him what he wanted, Fowotade said: “I want Justice”, adding that about N2 million or N3 million would help as compensation.

After listening to the petitioners, Justice Okuwobi, adjourned sitting to November 10 to enable the mentioned operatives an opportunity to appear and respond to the allegations.