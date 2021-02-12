By Al Amin Ciroma |

No doubt we have good renewable energy policies but more efforts are needed for the implementation of the policy in order to harness the sector. Our attitude towards all these frameworks is to know exactly where we are and where we are going.

Each country has its own pace in terms of deployment. Nigeria as a country may not be as others because we are one of the developing nations; so the effect of capital obviously will be there because most of the infrastructural development are not like other countries and we don’t have access to capital such as other countries do.

It is therefore important for governments at all levels to develop power sector legislation that will guide its intervention in off-grid power innovations. If that happens, no doubt rural electrification should also function in states and local governments as the closet government to the people.

For a long period of time in Nigeria, the National Assembly was tasked to ensure a speedy review provisions of the power sector reform act 2005, which is in conflict with the constitution and decentralise the energy governance structure in the country.

The review however shows that Nigeria had low electric energy access when it enacted the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) in 2005, in order to improve electricity access in the country, but in spite of provision, electricity access has remained one of the lowest not only in Africa, but in the world. This is even as Nigeria has an abundance of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, biomass and hydro which can be harnessed to meet more easily the electric energy needs of the country.

Having said all these, we must engage the federal government to speed up sustainable framework for improved welfare packages for Nigerians, as well as enhance the per capita income since we are one of the United Nations’ signatory on climate change developmental framework.

It is therefore worthwhile to note that these goals are specifically for grid-connected electricity. Currently, apart from the predictable large hydro power which serves the grid, there is no grid connected renewable energy in the country. Accordingly, large-scale renewable energy operational strategy must include plans for assimilating renewable sources in comprehensible energy systems influenced by energy savings and efficiency measures.

Implementing the policies of renewables will be a win-win solution for all sectors in the country that can address the country’s enviro-economic sustainability. Profitable companies were not maximising their potential in terms of productivity and income generation because of lack of sustainable power supply. So many countries in the world convert and deploy clear formations of their framework into a 100 percent renewable energy system. The conclusion is clear that such strategies are nothing but possible. The necessary renewable energy sources are present, and if further technological improvements of the energy system are achieved the renewable system can be created. Especially technologies of converting the transportation sector and the introduction of flexible energy system technologies are crucial.

What remains is for Nigeria to key in and invest heavily into the development and sustainable policy framework. We can start from the grassroots at the local government level by stepping up to lead the renewable energy revolution and efficiency practices.

The renewable energy, as evidently indicates, has been proposed for decentralised generation for remote areas having difficult terrains. Our capacity of generating energy cannot match up with demand, leading to an energy crisis in the country. While we battle with copious fossil and other energy types, it is estimated that only 42 percent of Nigerians have access to the national grid.

It is unfortunate that we are yet to untilise our formidable regulatory policies, which are vital in the sustainable development of the renewable system, because we do not have a good policy board that oversees strategic implementation of the project. When countries like Denmark celebrate clean energy as its major passion for their energy system with about 37 percent of all energy used already comes from renewable sources, Nigeria’s energy commission (ECN) i yet to come up with programmes on the opportunities presented in the rural or remote and riverine regions.

But we lack the capacity to lay our hands on current trends of renewable energy technology. Nigeria faces this great challenge due to inaccurate data resources, which comprises all forms of unproductivity in the area of technological know-how. Worst as it is, we are grasping at straws because the supposed tutors of the infrastructure deployed also need to be tutored as well.