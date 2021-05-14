By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

The 2019 Post-elections Review Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suggested that the party embarks on a sustainable revenue drive as a means of extricating its leadership from the apron strings of the governors.

The committee led by Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed, also canvassed an increase in the levy of National Assembly and executive members from five per cent to 10 per cent.

The committee’s report which made far reaching observations on why the party lost the 2019 elections as well as recommendations on the way forwards ahead of 2023, was submitted to the National Executive Committee (NEC) is expected to be deliberated upon subsequently.

According to the report made available to LEADERSHIP, the committee said in order to establish party supremacy, “A robust sustainable revenue profile that extricates party leadership from apron strings of governors and other financial power houses will instantly restore party discipline.”

But, they, however, said the caveat is that the leadership of the party must possess the mental and psychological gravamen to accept its freedom and remain utterly subservient to its financiers.

They also advocated entrenching accountability in the party saying it would restore confidence of party stakeholders in the integrity of persons and processes. “Towards this end, regular audits of the party accounts must be presented as at when due.They asked the party to embark on vigorous membership drive to raise its numerical strength. The current national despair fueled by the parlous economy and insecurity provided the environment for aggressive and successful membership cum subscription drive.”

On the statutory levy for party members they said, “This levy currently at five per cent should be increased to 10 per cent. However, for it to be successful, state governments should be encouraged to guarantee regular payment of their salaries as there is not much problem with NASS salaries. Furthermore those concerned should be made to meet this obligation religiously.”