Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has narrated how a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Emmanuel Ukala, saved his political career in 1998, when some politicians in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state ganged up and conspired with the police to frame him up for armed robbery.

Speaking at an event to mark Ukala’s 65th birthday in Port Harcourt on Tuesday night, Wike said his problem started when he declared his intention to contest for the office of the chairman of Obio-Akpor local government council in 1998.

According to the governor, Ukala not only intervened then and secured his release, but also defended him from the Tribunal up to the Supreme Court when some vested interests in the council desperately attempted to stop him from being be sworn into office as Obio-Akpor LGA chairman.

“Throughout my chairmanship matter in 1998, when we had election down to April 4, 2000 when Supreme Court finally decided my matter, he (Ukala) never took a dime, one Naira,” Wike said.

He also recalled that before he proceeded to then then Rivers State University of Science and Technology, now Rivers State University, to study Law, Ukala had been his family lawyer.

Wike also recalled that while studying Law in the university, a chieftaincy dispute occurred in his community which led to the arrest and detention of his father, uncle, brothers and himself on trumped-up murder charge.

The governor, who was accompanied to the event by his wife, Hon. Justice Suzette Nyesom Wike, said it took the intervention of Ukala as their counsel for them to be discharged and acquitted.

He said: “There was a time that the entire family was charged for murder, every male was taken away. We only had women left in the house with children between the ages of 1 and 5. As at that time, I was reading Law at the then Rivers State University of Science and Technology, now Rivers State University.”

Wike disclosed that the legal luminary, in whose law firm he worked after leaving the Nigerian Law School, took his family’s ordeal very personal and gave his best to ensure that they got justice.

The governor added that when the Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal annulled the 2015 governorship poll which he said he won convincingly, he contacted some lawyers to defend him in the matter and they demanded as much as N300m to N600m as their legal fees.

However, Wike confessed that when he approached Ukala, whom he described as a mentor, he offered him free legal services.

“Then my governorship election, most people may not believe it, from governorship tribunal down to Supreme Court, he never collected one dime,” he said.

Wike, who described Ukala as refined and discipline lawyer, applauded the legal icon for being a worthy mentor to him and his wife when they started their legal practice in Port Harcourt.

The governor showered encomiums on the children of the celebrant for deciding to honour their parents, Emmanuel and Dr Kate Ukala, in appreciation of all the sacrifices they have made in ensuring they become responsible citizens.