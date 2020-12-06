The recent defection of Ebonyi State governor, Engr David Umahi from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has unfolded new political dynamics in the state. Our correspondent, OBINNA OGBONNAYA captures the intrigues.

Though, the defection of governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State from the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) started as a rumour some months back, the move became rife when the member, representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency in the state, Hon Chinedu Ogah broke the news.

As we are aware, the PDP had controlled the Government House in Ebonyi since 1999, producing the three governors that saddled the affairs of the state, with a track record of winning majority of seats in the state House of Assembly and even the National Assembly.

Even the local government elections conducted by previous administrations, the PDP had always taken the lead.

Although Umahi had earlier denied the move to the APC when the rumour broke out, analysts insisted that he would eventually move to the party following his body language and the cordial relationship that had existed between him and the Presidency. Within the PDP family, what many thought was a dream started to manifest until the official defection which took place at the Christian Ecumenical Center in Abakaliki with the National Caretaker Committee chairman of the APC and five other Progressives Governors in attendance.

Political games in the state since the official defection have taken a new twist. It is believed that unfolding political developments are emerging in the state. No doubt, Umahi’s defection is yet to go down well with members of the PDP at the national, state and local government levels. Political analysts described Umahi as a big masquerade whose defection would not just change the political equation in Ebonyi but would also put many political stakeholders on their feet.

The decision to switch to the APC according to Umahi was as a result of the injustice in the PDP against the South-East region. Though some members of the PDP, especially at the national level, had tried to debunk this insinuation among the N’digbo against Umahi’s claim, the leadership of Ohaneze N’digbo Youth Council Worldwide warned political office holders, especially members of the PDP in the region, never to betray the consciousness and awareness created by the governor as South-East youths would not hesitate to disown such individual.

The president-general of OYC, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in a recent interview, stated that never had the issue of Igbo presidency been discussed as it’s being currently discussed and acknowledged Umahi’s commitment towards its actualisation.

Though there had been many attacks by the PDP against Umahi since the defection, the governor seems to have remained undaunted towards the actualisation of his dreams and aspirations for N’digbo. To buttress his point and hold the PDP accountable, he last week challenged the leadership of the party to prove him wrong by zoning the presidency to the South-East. It has also been rumoured that the Uche Secondus-led PDP NWC has concluded plans to zone the presidency to the North to pave way for Governor Nyesom Wike, to run as the vice-presidential candidate to a northern presidential candidate.

It is believed that the personal attacks against Umahi by Wike may not be unconnected to the purported scuttling of his ambition by Umahi.

The PDP national chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, during the 90th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP held at its national headquarters in Abuja, said the PDP refused to be blackmailed on reasons given by Umahi for his defection.

“You must have read the eventual defection of Umahi to the ruling APC on Tuesday and his provocative reason of an alleged injustice against the South-East by the party.

“We have refused to join issues with him in any way but we cannot bow to any blackmail. What I can report to NEC is that the strength of our party in Ebonyi State and the South-East is intact and the NWC has taken necessary steps to protect and guard it.

“The real season that informed this decision will soon be exposed,” he said.

No doubt, the defection has also dealt a heavy blow on the political structure of the PDP in Ebonyi State. During his defection, Umahi said Ebonyi is now 99.9 per cent APC. He said APC would soon take full control of the South-East.

“Let it be known today, the South-East will all move to the APC. We have to launch out to the centre, we are tired of empty promises, we want action now.

“I have sacrificed myself for the interest of the South-East and Ebonyi State, in particular, I sacrifice myself. We have dwelt so much in one political party and its time to move to the centre. We are so grateful to God who directs our affairs. We thank Mr president so highly who has helped us to develop this state, we are grateful to him. The help of Mr president has transformed Ebonyi,” he said.

Some PDP members in the State have challenged the claim that Ebonyi is now 99.9 per cent APC. But a political analyst, Chief Emmanuel Chukwu, said; “Governor Umahi stating that with his defection that Ebonyi State is now 99.9 per cent APC might not be far from the truth considering the peculiarity of Ebonyi politics.

“The political consciousness in Ebonyi State is still far below expectation as even those who are vying for different political offices still depend on government for funding and mobilisation.

“I tell you, 99 per cent of national and state assembly members rode on the back of Governor Umahi to actualise their political ambitions. Many of them do not have the financial muscle to prosecute their election as many had before now gone bankrupt after contesting elections in the state.”

In its bid to still control the legislative arm in Ebonyi State, the National Working Committee of the PDP has vowed to take legal action against any of its lawmakers who abandon the party, particularly amidst speculations that the state’s legislators were planning to defect to the APC.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the defection of Umahi had fuelled speculations that legislators in the state and federal levels were plotting to join him.

“That was an issue that was discussed both at the caucus and at the NEC meetings yesterday. I want to place on record that any legislator elected on the platform of the PDP in Ebonyi State will not run away with our mandate.

“I want to assure Nigerians on that. We are going to challenge it and for the first time, we are going to subject that process to judicial test because it is clearly stated in the constitution that unless there is a division within the party, you cannot be a member of the parliament and change party. The situation we have in Imo State, we are going to test that law in the court,” he said.

It is not yet certain if the state Assembly and National Assembly members would join the governor but whatever happens, the political equation in the state has changed. Since the defection, there has been a gale of suspensions, dissolutions and sacks.

The Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi-led State Working Committee had last week announced the suspension of 24 members of the party. He stated that the suspension was part of the resolution reached by the SWC on November 13, 2020. According to a statement signed by the chairman and secretary of the party, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi and Chief Simon Anyigor respectively, the affected members of the party are required to appear before the disciplinary committee to defend themselves.

The statement said: “In the resolution of the SWC of 13th November 2020, they were suspended from the party for anti-party activity. They were accused of planning to destabilize the party by constituting a parallel list of executives, evidence of which has been obtained. They are therefore required to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee to defend themselves on the allegation on Friday, 20th November 2020. Failure to comply with this directive attracts outright expulsion from the party.

“The suspended members include Senator Michael Ama Nnachi, Senator Obinna Ogba, Hon. Chukwuma Nwazunku, Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga, Hon. Hon. Livinus Makwe, Hon. Chris Usulor, Hon. Victor Aleke among others.”

It would also be recalled that the PDP NWC had earlier announced the suspension of the Barr. Nwebonyi-led SWC. While Barr Nwebonyi insisted that the NWC lacks the powers to suspend an elected executive without cogent reason, the National Working Committee said, “We have the power to act on behalf of NEC, the highest organ of the party and we have done that in this circumstance.

“The decision of the NWC to dissolve the state executive in Ebonyi and the zonal executives in the South-East stands and is accepted by NEC.”

The defection has thrown up political permutations and political intrigues in the state with the different clans and zones taking a stance ahead of 2023 general election. A few days ago, stakeholders, constituents, traditional rulers and other indigenes of Ezza clan passed a vote of no confidence on the senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone, Senator Obinna Ogba, alleging non-performance and incompetence as part of the reasons for their action.

In a communiqué issued under the umbrella of “Critical Stakeholders of Ezza Ezekuna” after its meeting held at Onueke, they expressed regret of ever supporting Senator Ogba against the interest of Senator Juluis Ucha, adding that they had resolved that such a mistake will not happen again.

They alleged that since the senator decided to “bite the fingers that feed him, the clan has also decided to desert him.”

They further alleged that the Senate Committee chairman on Sports had never done anything for the Ezza nation on whose back and mandate he rose to the red chambers twice.

“We feel strongly concerned of ever allowing or voting for Senator Obinna Ogba for second term as against the choice of our dear son and brother in the last senatorial election in 2019.

Also, the kinsmen of a former governor of Ebonyi State and the senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone, Senator Sam Egwu, also last week said the people of the LGA had benefited heavily from Umahi’s administration and cannot have a better choice than his.

In a meeting of all the major political stakeholders from the area at the council headquarters, the chairman of the council, Barr Clement Odah, said, “On moral grounds, none of the political stakeholders from Ohaukwu is entitled to take a different direction other than the direction of the governor.”

He maintained that Ohaukwu people would deliver 100 per cent of votes to the APC in 2023.

Odah said: “Ohaukwu Local Government is part and parcel of the APC. At a personal level, I want to let the world know that I am the son of the governor, David Umahi. He made me what I am today. As long as politics is concerned, he is the beginning and the end of my political sojourn. He remains my father, benefactor, and boss.

“Beyond me, we have appointees of government and elected persons here. All of us are beneficiaries of the magnanimity of the governor. On moral grounds, none of us is entitled to take a different direction other than the direction of the governor.

In an interview with Barr. Amos Onwe, a political scientist and senior lecturer in Ebonyi State, he said the marriage of the PDP National Assembly members is a marriage of convenience that would not last beyond one year.

“How do you expect Dr Sam Egwu to support the governorship ambition of Senator Obinna Ogba? That is very impossible. Dr Egwu would be shooting himself in the leg because should Senator Ogba secured the ticket of the PDP, Sam Egwu would be retired politically as Izzi people would take away the senatorial ticket from him. Don’t forget, it is three local government areas against one. That he is in the senate today is on the magnanimity of Izzi people and the pleading of Governor Umahi. Dr Egwu started the campaign for Izzi governorship slot to pave way for him to go to the senate.

“The 2023 governorship position of Ebonyi state is expected to go to either Izzi or Ezza clan being the two most populous clans in the state. Unfortunately, none of the clans has held the position since 1999. Most of the Izzi stakeholders in the PDP would never support any other aspirant outside Izzi, it is as bad as that. So we envisage that many may look for political future outside the PDP. It is a similar scenario in the APC but how Governor Umahi would handle the situation, I believe is still under his sleeve,” he said.

According to Onwe, the main reason why PDP National Assembly members refused to join Governor Umahi to the APC is quite obvious. Let’s look at it critically, first, should Senator Ogba fail to secure the governorship ticket of the PDP, obviously he would want to go back to the senate. Having to face Senator Julius Ucha in the APC should he not secure the governorship ticket of the APC and indicate interest to go to the senate, Senator Ogba would have his hands full contesting against the APC chieftain. Senator Sam Egwu if he had joined Governor Umahi in APC would square up against a man known as the Finger of God, former Senator Anthony Agbo, a man loved across all political divides.