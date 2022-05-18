Federal government has said via an internal review of its policy through a multi-sectoral approach such as “humanitarian and social development” it has mitigated disaster in the country.

Speaking at the Technical Review of the National Disaster Risk Management Policy yesterday in Abuja, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq said the first in-house review in the ministry was in line with the launch of the ministry’s Strategic Road Map and the Federal Government’s National Development Plans and focused on the ministry’s mandates within the policy context, identifying gaps in the policy, and offering recommendations.

Meanwhile, the minister said the second review which had just been concluded by El-Jehab Mubarak Nigeria Limited, focused on building upon those findings that led to the development.

Farouq who was represented by the director of Humanitarian Grema Ali Alhaji said the review was also pertinent to tackle new emerging issues from the field and academia as well as the capacity and limitations of the disaster management stakeholders.

The minister said it became pertinent for the ministry to conduct a review of existing policy to better understand the scope and coverage of the policy.

On her part, the consultant and representative of El-Jahab Mubarak Nigerian Limited, Mrs Fatima Jafaru Abdulkadir, while delivering her speech stressed the need to raise awareness of disaster risk reduction through risk assessment, communication, early warning, and communicating of the risk to the public.

The priority areas according to her include “calls for the establishment of a multi-stakeholder governance structure that is supported by a legal framework; coordination structure; capacity building; financing model and the participation of locals in planning and response.

“Prioritising disaster preparedness by calling for the development of a preparedness framework which can transition activities into response, recovery, and reconstruction phases.

“Finally, it calls for investments in social, economic, and environmental measures to strengthen resilience. It proposes that this is achieved through addressing cross-cutting issues with disaster risk management measures in the contexts of (urban) development, humanitarianism, climate change, and conflict.”