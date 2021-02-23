By Anthony Ada Abraham,

In 2016, the dietary supplement industry was worth $122 billion, and that number is increasing exponentially every year. Americans are becoming more and more concerned about their health and are looking for paths to do so outside of traditional medicine. Sal Rich’s company Eclipse Relief is looking to help people care for their health in new, innovative ways, bringing the market forward.

Eclipse Relief is a nutraceutical brand, meaning that it provides nutrition and pharmaceutical help all in one little package. They specialize in gummies, and their premium supplements are 100% natural, organic, and pure. Current offerings include products that contain vitamin C, hemp, elderberry, turmeric, and apple cider vinegar. “They provide countless health benefits,” said Rich. “Our hemp gummies alone can help with pain, stress, insomnia, and anxiety, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.” Sal is passionate about supplements because of how much good they can do for your body. “I’ve had these gummies help me myself. My favorite are the elderberry gummies. They offer immune boosting support. They help prevent you from getting sick, and if you do, they’ll make your symptoms less severe and last for a shorter duration.” You can purchase their supplements on Amazon, where they have high ratings and glowing reviews. Another plus is that they are extracted, manufactured, and tested in the United States, following strict GMP standards. “We’re one of the leading brands in the US, and we can’t wait to expand our business to offer more gummies and ways for our customers to improve their health.”

At first, Sal Rich didn’t know that vitamins and supplements were his passion. He attended Arizona State University and got three master’s degrees in engineering. However, he soon realized that he was much more drawn to entrepreneurship. “I don’t regret going to college. I got to know so many different types of people and try so many new things. Many people in this sphere don’t recommend going to college, but I think it can be a great choice for many individuals.” In addition to Eclipse Relief, he’s the cofounder of VS1, a teeth whitening company. He also has successfully made over six figures in the crypto space. “I love working for myself and having time to spend with the people close to me.”

If you’re looking for quality nutritional supplements, you don’t have to look any further than Sal Rich’s brand Eclipse Relief.