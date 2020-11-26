Global leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Infrastructure provider, Huawei Technologies, is set to participate at the inaugural edition of the Chief Information Officer (CIO) Awards in Nigeria which will be holding today, the 26th of November, 2020 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event will also be streamed online via Microsoft Teams, YouTube alongside the CIO Awards’ social media handles.

As a lead sponsor of the event, Huawei will be hosting an exhibition booth on site to showcase some of its latest technology solutions and will be presenting a platinum award in top categories. Ken Zhao, Deputy Managing Director, Huawei Nigeria will be making a speech at the forum.

The inaugural CIO Awards, hosted by Edniesal Consulting Limited is open to the top technology leaders from different sectors such as Agriculture, Banking and Capital Market, Consumer Goods and Retail, Energy, Government and Public Sector, Insurance, Professional Services, Technology, Telecommunications, OEMs, FINTECH who have the overall responsibility to project, provide IT vision and direction in their respective spheres.

The Awards is aimed at recognising outstanding professionals and organizations, who have during the year under review, delivered business value to their organization and the industry at large, through the innovative use of technology.

According to the CEO, Edniesal Consulting Limited, Abiola Laseinde, over 100 nominees are gearing up for various recognitions in the upcoming CIO Awards.

Huawei’s participation in the awards for Chief Information Officers (CIOs) in Nigeria presents the company’s interest to take a step further in its continuous support for the integration of the IT ecosystem in Nigeria.

As a key contributor to ICT development in Nigeria, for over two decades of operating in the country, Huawei serves more than half of Nigeria’s population with ICT services and through several programs, Huawei has constantly remained committed to training Nigerians in digital skills and cultivating ICT talents to build a fully digital economy.

The company has launched several ICT Talents Eco-system development programs so that local ICT talents can be nurtured and developed to the point of global recognition.

As part of the event activities, it is said that a CIO Club Africa will be unveiled which will be a platform where decision makers in Information Technology (IT) can share their expertise, exchange ideas and improve their skills in diverse ways.

It is envisaged to be an interactive senior level IT professionals’ platform where partners, government, media, the CIOs and their entire ecosystem can exchange best practices, share knowledge and experience, explore business solutions, and derive strategies to address major IT management challenges in Africa.

Following Huawei vision to have a fully connected Nigeria by bridging digital divides in rural and urban areas, with a platform like the CIO club, it becomes easy to have an umbrella of stakeholders who can work together to see this vision be actualized.

It is believed that the CIO Awards will further project the positive impact of technology and the business benefits of disruptive thinking in Nigeria.