A pro-Buhari group, Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), has applauded the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the huge financial recoveries it made in 2021.

Recall that the anti-graft commission reported that it recovered N153 Billion and $386 million from corruption-related cases in 2021.

An additional 1,182 million British pounds was also recovered by the agency between January and December 2021. The commission said it also secured 2,220 convictions in corruption-related matters within the same period.

According to the BMO in a press statement signed by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and secretary, Cassidy Madueke, on Thursday, these were landmark achievements in President Muhammadu Buhari’s avowed commitment to the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is also a sign that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is taking the fight to all the nooks and crannies, and indeed all sectors of the country’s economy.

“We want to remind Nigerians that one tranche of the recovered loot, $386 million, would go a long way to solve the various infrastructural deficits in the country. It is only left to the imagination of well-meaning Nigerians the huge impact the recovered monies would have on the development of the country, especially on roads, railways, water sector, erosion control, education, aviation and other sectors of the country’s economy.

“If we recall that all these corrupt practices happened under the past PDP administrations when our collective patrimony was siphoned by a few greedy people, then we have a justifiable cause to eulogise President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts,” they said.

The group further attributed the achievements of the EFCC, which it said have “principally elevated the consciousness of Nigerians to the ills of corruption in our clime” to the determination of President Buhari to tackle the menace head-on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With these recoveries and convictions, Nigerians are assured that under the watch of the President, these monies will be deployed towards improving the well-being of the generality of the people,” they added.