Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has disclosed that the investment of his administration in security has made the state one of the safest states in the country.

Represented by the executive assistant of Security Matters, CP Sunday Odukoya (rtd), Makinde disclosed this during the 2021 ’ember’ month campaign and end-of-the-year special patrol flag-off held at New Garage, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

At this year’s ’ember’ month campaign was titled:” Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience, ”the governor said he had put a lot of measures in place to ensure that the state was secured, saying the measures included purchase of operations vehicles for security agencies in the state, deployment of guards into the forests, lighting up of streets and others.

”Let me say little about the achievements of this administration. Oyo is one of the safest states in Nigeria. Security challenges happening in other states are not happening here. There is peace in Oyo state because the government has invested so much on security.

“He has been supporting security agencies in the state . He bought operations vehicles for them to ensure smooth operations without any hindrance.

“There is a light up project. If you go out at night, it is like daylight; expect that in our bordering communities in Oyo state”.

He added that the Park Management System put in place by the administration (PMS) has brought discipline on drivers and roads.

Also, speaking, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RD11HQ, comprising Oyo, Osun and Ondo States, Emmanuel Abe, pointed out that efforts to make roads safe must be collective.

Abe disclosed that officers of the zone rescued 3,816 people within nine months while 532 were killed.

He said: “Making our road safe is a socioeconomic imperative that must drive our collective efforts to stop the road carnage, because the majority of the 532 people killed in 1,033 RTC’s within Osun, Ondo and Oyo States in between January and September this year alone are people that fall within the young and productive age bracket. ‘’