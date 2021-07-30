Inspector-general of police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the internal review of the allegation levelled against deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Abba Kyari, over his alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetrated by Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, who has pleaded guilty to money laundering in a United States (US) court.

A US court yesterday issued a warrant of arrest for super detective Abba Kyari.

In a court document obtained by Peoples Gazette, Otis Wright of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FIB) to track down Kyari and produce him in the US for his alleged role in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetrated by Hushpuppi and his co-conspirators.

But in a statement issued yesterday by police spokesman, Frank Mba, he said, “Sequel to the receipt of allegation and indictment processes from the FBI against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), DCP Abba Kyari, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

He said, “The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners

“Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.”

Hushpuppi, 37, is known for posting photos of his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, where he has 2.5m followers.

Meanwhile, Abba Kyari has denied allegations of collecting money for favour from Hushpuppi and declared that his hands are clean.

In a lengthy post on his Facebook wall, Kyari said, “Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about two years ago that somebody in Nigeria seriously threatened to kill his family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s phone number and pleaded we take action before the person attacks his family.

“We traced and arrested the suspect and after investigations we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life and they are long-time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

“Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. our focus was to save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

“Later, he saw some of my native clothes and caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account. The native clothes and caps (five sets) were brought to our office and he sent somebody to collect them in our office.

“Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him. We responded to a distress call he made on threat to his family and released the suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the suspect. This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted,” he said.