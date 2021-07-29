The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered investigation into the allegations against a leading operative of the Nigeria Police Force elite squad, DCP Abba Kyari, by the America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

LEADERSHIP reports that Kyari was indicted in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scam involving Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi.

Kyari, however, denied the allegations, saying he only had a different and professional encounter with Hushpuppi.

But a terse statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, on Thursday night, said IGP Baba’s decision followed the formal receipt of allegations and indictment processes against Kyari from the FBI by the Nigeria Police Force.

“Sequel to the receipt of allegations and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

“Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly,” Mba stated.