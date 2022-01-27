A court in the Central District of California, United States of America (USA), has fixed February 14, 2022, for the sentence of Ramon Abbas, aka, Hushpuppi.

The court’s director of media relations, Thom Mrozek, said Hushpuppi has been scheduled for sentencing on Valentine’s Day.

The date was fixed after Hushpuppi pleaded guilty to various offences bordering on internet scam and money laundering, among others.

The document was signed by Hushpuppi; his lawyer, Louis Shapiro; acting US attorney, Tracy Wilkison, amongst others.

It stated that Hushpuppi risks “20 years’ imprisonment; a three-year period of supervised release; a fine of $500,000 or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offence.”

Also, the court had ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation to arrest the suspended head of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, for his alleged role in a $1 million scam allegedly perpetrated by Hushpuppi and five others.

However, in December 2021, Mrozek declined comments on the warrant of arrest the court issued months earlier that the FBI should apprehend Kyari and other defendants in the case.

