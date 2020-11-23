BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Hygiene and sanitation brand, Hypo, has called for increased public trust in public toilet facilities to make Nigeria overcome the challenge of open defecation.

The organisation made this call while marking this year’s World Toilet Day themed: “Sustainable Sanitation and Climate change’’ in partnership with Lagos State government.

In marking the day, Hypo sponsored the cleaning of public toilets and offered free defecation service for Lagosians in selected facilities across the state for three days.

Speaking at an occasion to observe the day in Ojodu Berger public Toilet, Lagos, brand manager of Hypo Toilet Cleaner, Akintayo Akinseloyin, noted that the gesture was part of the company’s effort to build public confidence in public toilet facilities.

Akinseloyin observed that lots of people are discouraged from using the public toilet because they fear for their safety. This, he said, has contributed to the practice of open defecation among over 47 million Nigerians.

He said, “In commemorating the 2020 World Toilet Day, we decided to take over the cleaning and management of few toilet facilities at Berger, Arena market in Oshodi and Trade fair, all in Lagos state for the first phase of our programme. We shall be deploying our resources

including the Hypo toilet cleaner to keep the toilet sparkling, attractive and germs free. By so doing, people who make use of the facilities can have a positive view of public toilet and develop a taste for using it when there is need for it.”

Speaking on the theme of the Day,” Sustainable Sanitation and Climate Change,’’ Akinseloyin maintained that Hypo sought to connect the theme with customers by ensuring that they have access to proper toilet facility.

He said, ‘‘Talking about sustainable development globally, there have always been issues around water but here in Nigeria, we are faced with the challenge of open defecation. Hypo is committed to driving behavioural change to bridge infrastructure gap, ensure more public toilets facilities in households and support Federal government to end open defecation by 2025.’’

Director, Public Health Education, Lagos state Ministry of Health, Mrs. Sola Hassan, commended Hypo’s effort for collaborating with government to end open defecation.

Also speaking, head, Supervisor, Ojodu Berger Toilet, Adenike Adebayo, expressed appreciation to Hypo for the collaboration and promised to always maintain the standard of hygiene to ensure public safety.