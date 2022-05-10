Former chairman and chief executive officer of Pfizer products Plc and presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa has said he is in the presidential race to rescue Nigeria from a delicate situation and position it in a competitive stead with developed countries.

Ohuabunwa who said this in Lagos when having interactions with the party delegates said he decided to run for the presidency because Nigeria has not gotten a leader capable of leading it to its destination.

He noted that his dream all the while was to have a global competitive country, that will be first world and cease from being referred to as third world.

According to him, “We have been in third world position for a very long time. We are interested in starting a nation that will be one Nigeria that we will be happy to belong to, a nation that is globally competitive.

“Our country has refused to emulate advanced countries, we remain a poor country and that is why insecurity is at a high level.”

He noted that it is because of his passion to make Nigeria advance, that he started advocacy groups among which is New Nigeria Group which he said has branches in all the 36 states of the federation.

Ohuabunwa said to run the country successfully required good ideas and he has those ideas.

He said when he told people he wanted to run for the presidency, some tried to scare him that he doesn’t have the money to run for the position, but he told them he did not have money “but I told them I have ideology.”