A man accused of involvement in rituals, Alfa Tunde Olayiwola, has disclosed that he contracted someone to get him a fresh human head at the rate of N60,000.

Olayiwola who was apprehended at Ajagbale Area of Oka, Ondo town, noted that he needed the fresh human head for a money ritual.

The cleric who was paraded at the state police headquarters, Igbatoro road, Akure, the state capital, said he met the supplier of the head around his house and gave him the contract which he delivered to him on Thursday.

According to the 55 -years- old man, “ I have been in the ritual business for some time now. This is not the first time of such and if it was one of my children’s head they brought, I will equally use it for the purpose.”

Parading the suspect, Commissioner of Police in the state, Oyediran Oyeyemi, said, “On the 23rd of December, 2021, at about 0920hrs, the Police received information that a self-acclaimed cleric named Alfa Tunde Olayiwola ‘m’ a suspected ritualist was about to receive a consignment suspected to be a Human head.

“The Police immediately swung into action and the cleric was apprehended at Ajagbale Area of Oka, Ondo town.

“A fresh human head was found in his custody. He confessed that the head found in his possession was to be used to ensure he had a better life.”

Oyeyemi also paraded a 26-year-old man, Ayodele Andrew, who was said to have killed a young lady of about 24 years with a knife in Akure.

The police boss said Ayodele went to a Hotel known as ‘Enjoy your life’ at Oke- Aro, to commit the crime.