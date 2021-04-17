Etinosa Idemudia is an actress, movie producer and Instagram celebrity. She made headlines in 2019 when a nude video of hers appeared on social media while she was under influence of alcohol. In this interview with SAMUEL ABULUDE, she speaks about motherhood and other sundry issues

What have you been up to?

I have been bonding and caring for my daughter but I’m back to work now. I am preparing to film with producer Chinneylove.

How are you enjoying motherhood?

Motherhood is a sacred tribe I’m honoured to belong to. It has not been easy but I am enjoying every second of it.

How were you able to overcome the lull in the entertainment industry as a result of lockdown?

Thankfully I have good investments that were paying off even during the lockdown. Every entertainer should have such rainy-day investments.

What has been your most memorable moment in the entertainment industry?

My first highlight will be the days at my film school, Royal Arts Academy owned by Emem Isong. Then the second was when my movie, “The Washerman” went to the cinema theatres. The good feedbacks and reviews etc. I really thank God that my movie made it to the cinemas. And that fans could enjoy it and pick some lessons from it.

What of your low moments in the industry?

It would be in the early days, when I was stranded in a strange city I had never been in before. I went there to shoot and the production vehicle left me at the location because they assumed I was already at the hotel. Haha! These are things that happen when you are an ‘upcomer’ no one really cares.

Looking at your career path and the controversy sometimes associated with your action, what would you have done differently?

Nothing. I believe everything has happened for a reason. I will not change a thing. As regards the nude video when I was under the influence of alcohol, I have overcome that. Life goes on. I learnt my mistakes. Thank God for my family support system.

How was growing up for you?

Growing up was great. I got everything I wanted from my parents. My parents were so comfortable. I had a very good home. Although, my parents never admitted they had money. My mum would blackmail us that she wouldn’t live a luxury life because of us, but we knew that she always got what she wanted for herself.

We were always going for summer holidays abroad and having fun. We weren’t allowed to really go out and mix with other children. It was just home, school and church. It was a great experience.

What more should we expect from Etinosa?

More entertainment, more vibes and a couple of projects.

What is your take on the movie industry and what more do you want improved?

I feel the Nigerian industry has come a long way. I am proud to be a part of it.

While we are growing, I would be happy if distribution improves. We need more exhibitors and distribution channels. The number of cinemas we have across the country is still very small and enabling environment must be created to make sure the industry gets all the support it needs so that it can grow. We are getting the attention with the coming of Netflix and other platforms. More investment is needed.

How would yu describe your personality?

I love my spirit. I would say I am very emotional and sometimes erratic.

Do you feel misunderstood?

Not really. I don’t feel misunderstood. There are people who understand and there are some who don’t. That’s how life is

Has being a mother changed your personality and your outlook on life ?

Oh motherhood changes you. Suddenly there’s someone you want to go all the way for. Someone who’s worth it and more.

What are your dreams for the girl child in this clime?

I wish for more respect and protection for the girl child, equal opportunities and peace of mind

What are three things people don’t know about you ?

People don’t know I’m so soft, I cry like a baby. People don’t know I am an awesome cook it is my hobby actually. People don’t know, I learnt how to drive using a coaster bus.