Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the online media report that he “sneaked out of Nigeria to meet with Twitter executive’’ in the US is fake.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Washington yesterday, the minister said his official visit to the US had nothing to do with the microblogging and social networking platform.

Mohammed said he was in the U.S. to meet with international media organisations and think tanks on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and efforts made so far in tackling insurgency, banditry and all forms of criminality.

He said the online report was an example of the danger fake news and unregulated social media portend for the country.

“Can a minister sneak out of Nigeria without people knowing.

“When you say I sneaked out of Nigeria, are you saying I went to board at a terminal where nobody is or I travel to the Republic of Benin to fly out of the country.

The minister who had so far engaged with the BBC Radio and TV, Bloomberg and Polico during his visit to Washington DC, said he had no mission with Twitter on his trip.