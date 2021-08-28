Embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that he has not stepped down from his position.

Secondus, who noted that his tenure ends in December this year, said his absence from the party’s NEC meeting on Saturday was in adherence to a Cross River Sate High Court order.

A statement from his media office signed by his media adviers Ike Abonyi, on Saturday, said news circulating that he has stepped down as the national chairman of PDP was untrue.

“Prince Secondus by his unavoidable absence at the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting on Saturday was merely obeying an interim order from Cross River state High Court.

“As a law abiding citizen who has been an adherent of rule of law as a basis for democracy stayed away in respect for the courts.

“Prince Secondus’ four year mandate to lead the party given on December 10, 2017 ends by December, 2021.

“By this release, media office wishes to urge media houses and members of the public particularly beloved members of PDP to disregard any news suggesting that he has stepped down,” he stated.