Omogbotemi Ayomiposi aka Ayomiposi, a native of Ode-Irele in Ondo State, is an accountant and banker with years of experience. He is also a professional singer, songwriter and compere. He studied accounting, Economics and holds a Masters in Financial Management from Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, Oyo State. In this interview with ABIODUN SIVOWAKU, Ayomiposi, who believes young Nigerians should raise the bar and contribute more to national development, said he is set to redefine the Nigerian music scene.

How did you discover your talents?

I discovered my talents by myself. I came from a family that is music oriented. I have a brother who is also an artiste. My sisters also sing but they are not into music professionally. Music is a gift that is inborn for me. I once belonged to an R&B group called G’X (GENIUX). We were working on an album but it didn’t quite see the light of the day. The group has since been defunct. I am into R&B and pop music. I draw my inspiration from the world around me; from what I see or hear and God’s creations. Nature itself is enough inspiration to draw from. I’m going into full-time entertainment. I want to be a stakeholder in the music industry. Few years from now, I hope I can look back on positive impact I’ve made in the industry

Where do you see yourself in Nigeria’s entertainment industry in the next 2 years?

I want to become a household name through my music. In the next couple of years, I want my works to be appreciated as worthy material and my brand appreciated in the entertainment industry.

Where do you see Nigeria’s entertainment industry heading to?

Right now, I do believe we are heading in the right direction. More than ever, our artistes are getting recognitions more than ever with our cross bearers. Our youths have been more involved in entertainment compared to years before.

What is life to you?

Life is living in obedience to the will of your creator. Life is playing your part while you’re alive; dealing with unpleasant experiences and helping others you are in position to help. But of all the things we desire in this life, peace matters the most.

How has it been combining singing with banking?

Combining banking and entertainment may prove challenging but I try the best I can to maintain balance. This is where time management comes in. I manage my time and try the best I can to make myself available. It calls for a lot of sacrifice and dedication but if it’s important enough, then it must be done and this is what I do

Have you ever thought of giving up the pursuit of your dreams?

I must confess to you that it’s not been easy. It demands financial commitment. Recording or creating music is just the easiest part although that is even expensive for some upcoming artistes to do. Some can’t find money to book sessions and record a song.

After recording, the main part is promoting your song. If you don’t have the financial muscle, you can end up being frustrated as you have to pay for your music to be played on the radio or your video to be shown on music channels and TV stations. Even promotion on social media has its financial demands. What has kept me going all this while is my love for music as an art. That has kept me far.

Any Album yet?

I have a new track out currently. The title is “IFE”. It’s an R&B single. I’m working on an album but for now, baby steps. One step at a time. It’s R&B. It’s a love joint that speaks on the need for love to be returned in view of a committed relationship. Not all men are for one-night stands, you know. Some are actually in for the long haul, to settle down and have a family. But it takes two to tango; that is partnership.

For this to happen, a man and a woman must make it work but it starts with consent from one to return an interest shown by the other. This is what “IFE” is about. It’s not necessarily a personal experience as experienced by me. It’s what happens around us. It’s not a song about being jilted. It’s a song about professing your love to the one you love. I chose IFE because we all need love. There is need for love. This is important in a family as well. A family is the smallest unit of a nation. So, family is very important and love is the most important of values in humanity.

Do you believe you can make it here in Nigeria or you prefer finding greener pastures outside the country?

I know people who never left this country and they still made it. They’re still making it, even more than those I know who reside abroad. If I have a good job here, why should there be the need to relocate? As an entertainer, you don’t dump where you are raised in the hope of making it as an entertainer abroad. How are you sure that over there would be a better fit? As a matter of fact, it’s easier being an entertainer here than outside Nigeria. It’s easier to use your background and identity as pointers in selling your brand. The world outside right now is more focused on Nigerian entertainment than ever, especially our music.

Why are some record labels failing and how can we get it right?

Some labels are failing because of the right structure not being in place. There used to be such record companies like Sony, DECCA etc. They have professionals who have carved a niche for themselves in the music industry working in there. Right now, we don’t have record companies in Nigeria, we have labels and they’re not even well sponsored, run or funded not to talk of catering to their artistes’ needs. A good record company take care of their artiste’s music schedule like clockwork. Their wardrobe, tour, royalty etc are well taken care of by the record company. Who does that here? None. Let me use this opportunity to say there’s a huge difference between a record company and a record label as some may not know. A record company is just that company that hires and signs acts to perform and create music. A record label is usually owned by the artist and they are usually the only act on the label. A small label is usually distributed by a bigger company. So, in a real sense of it, an artiste who owns his own label can still get signed to a record company. Yes, of course such artiste may sign another artiste to his own label but is he competent to act in such capacity? That’s a tough ask. This kind of deal between an artiste signing another to his label often ends in rifts and bad relationship between the two like we’ve seen it happen over and time again here in the country

We can get it right with right and proper investment and technical know-how. That is when seasoned professionals are involved in the industry. These are the ones to successfully run a global enterprise like record company. We don’t have any record company acting in that capacity at the moment.

Would it be far-fetched to call for foreign investors to start a record company here?

I don’t think it’s far-fetched. They were the pioneers and since they left, we never got it right. The biggest blessing for Nigerian musicians at the moment is our distinguished and peculiar culture. Our music is so rich, it has no comparison. We are blessed with young talented artistes who continued that tradition. These artistes are featuring international acts and likewise being featured on their songs. They’re also gaining recognition at International music awards.

How can Nigerian government help the entertainment industry?

They can do that by acting in the capacity of a major stakeholder. The entertainment industry is a cash cow for the country. It provides billions as revenue in the US, why not here too? Entertainment has been providing revenue for the government here, the government should get more involved in my opinion like before. I think the government is not as supportive as it was in the years before. The government can come in by providing incentives, putting structures in place to support entertainers. The government can also be empathic. Artistes are regarded as miscreants and they are harassed and victimized by security agents. This is not right. It has to stop!

What is good music to you?

Good music is music with a positive message that appeals to the listener and bring positive reactions

Your final words to the youths/entrepreneurs out there?

They must invest, keep the faith, raise the spirit, spot the talents and raise the bar.